Halsey Calls Out Victoria’s Secret Show For “Lack of Inclusivity”

Halsey stands up for LGBT+ fans after Victoria's Secret performance. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Halsey says she has “no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity” and urges fans to direct their attention to an LGBT+ charity instead.

The annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show aired in the US on Sunday evening (Dec 2) before a social post calling out the brand was posted. Halsey performed alongside some big names including Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, and Kelsea Ballerini & The Chainsmokers.

Halsey posted across social media:

Halsey posted a statement after the Victoria's Secret show aired. Picture: Instagram

“This year alongside other amazing artists, and hardworking models/friends was supposed to be the best night of my life” she wrote.

“As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I have no tolerance for a lack of inclusivity, especially not one motivated by stereotypes.”

In November, Victoria’s Secret came under fire for failing to represent plus size and transgender models despite the average American being size 16/18. In an interview with Vogue, Ed Razek, the CMO of Victoria Secret's parent company, explained why they don't cast transgender models.

“Shouldn’t you have transsexuals in the show? No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is.” he said.

Although the damage had already been done, Ed did later apologize for saying,

“My remark regarding the inclusion of transgender models in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show came across as insensitive. I apologize. To be clear, we absolutely would cast a transgender model in our show. We've had transgender models come to castings... And like many others, they didn't make it. It was never about gender. I admire and respect their journey to embrace who they really are.”

Halsey added that she had made a “sizeable donation” to GLSEN, a New York-based organization that provides support to young members of the LGBT+ community.

