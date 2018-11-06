Halsey's Buzzing To Come And Perform For You All At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball!

Halsey is coming to the Jingle Bell Ball! Picture: Press/Capital

It's her first time taking the #CapitalJBB stage... are you ready to hear 'Without Me' live?!

It's her first time performing at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola and it's safe to say, Halsey is BUZZING to be performing for all her UK fans!

She revealed that she would be performing her new track 'Without Me' for the first time in the UK as well as 'Eastside' - and we can not wait to see these performed live!

Halsey will be taking the stage as part of Saturday 8th December's line-up, and she told us, "I’ve never done anything like that here. I move a lot, like non-stop, I’m a very, very active performer, I don’t know what’s going to happen by then, maybe new music, maybe not, I have absolutely no idea."

She also revealed to Capital Breakfast that she is looking forward to catching up with Anne-Marie backstage, admitting, "I’m really looking forward to getting some time to hang with Anne-Marie because we just keep passing each other every time we’re somewhere together and I just think she’s so brilliant and I want to hang out and talk to her hopefully."

We'll be keeping an eye backstage to make sure that happens! We can't wait to see Halsey's amazing performance!

