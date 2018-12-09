WATCH: Halsey Attempted To Do Every Day Christmas Jobs In The Same Jumper As Roman Kemp

Halsey struggled to make a Christmas leftover sarnie and pull a cracker whilst sharing the same Xmas jumper as Roman Kemp.

Halsey's dropped an incredible anthem in 'Without You', but while at the #CapitalJBB, Roman Kemp took it upon himself to test how much she could do with him.

Armed with a two headed jumper, the 'Him & I' singer joined Roman in an attempt to throw the ultimate joint Christmas party.

Halsey tried to make a leftover sandwich in the same jumper as Roman Kemp. Picture: Capital

The pair attempted to pull a cracker and read dodgy jokes, while chomping on a sandwich made from leftovers.

But the ultimate highlight came when we got to hear Halsey belt out a Christmas classic (and Roman sort of wailed the lyrics.)

Just promise us you'll never make-up Roman again, Halsey.

