Halsey Says They "Regret" Returning To Music After Mean Fan Response To 'Lucky'

31 July 2024, 11:35

Halsey Says They "Regret" Returning To Music After Mean Fan Response To &squot;Lucky&squot;
Halsey Says They "Regret" Returning To Music After Mean Fan Response To 'Lucky'. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Columbia
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"I almost lost my life. I am not gonna do anything that doesn’t make me happy anymore. I can’t spiritually afford it."

Halsey has called out their fans and said they regret coming back after receiving mean comments over their single 'Lucky'.

Last week (Jul 26), Halsey returned with the lead single from their upcoming fifth studio album. 'Lucky' interpolates Britney Spears' iconic single of the same name and it sees Halsey open up about the private struggles they've experienced while being in the public eye. Most notably, Halsey sings about becoming a single mother and their ongoing health issues.

For the most part, fans have praised Halsey for being so candid in the song. However, there has been a negative reaction from some fans who are unhappy with the direction Halsey has taken. Now, Halsey has clapped back and said that she doesn't want to engage in a space that is "completely devoid of any kindness, sympathy, patience."

Halsey shows fans her recovery journey

Taking to their Tumblr, Halsey wrote: "My own fans are hands down meaner to me than any other people on the planet. Not speaking for all of you, of course. But it used to be just a minority that were awful to me and now it seems like a majority have only stuck around to chime in occasionally with their opinion of how much they hate me or how awful I am."

Halsey added: "It’s hard to want to engage in a space that is completely devoid of any kindness, sympathy, patience; or to be honest human decency. Especially after years of hiding from the interactions for fear that this EXACT thing would happen. I don’t know man."

Referring to her illnesses she also said: "I almost lost my life. I am not gonna do anything that doesn’t make me happy anymore. I can’t spiritually afford it."

https://www.tumblr.com/tiredandlonelymuse/757444708169596928/my-own-fans-are-hands-down-meaner-to-me-than-any

Halsey then explained how they were originally excited to release new music and talk to their fans again. They wrote: "When I got sick all I could think about was getting better so I could come back and be a part of THIS again, but I don’t even know what this is anymore and I want to crawl in a hole and I regret coming back."

Halsey ended by writing: "Anyway. I’m on my way to a PET scan. And uploading lucky stripped. This is the insane irony my life has become. I’m a person. Not a character in a music video."

Halsey recently revealed that she's been diagnosed with Lupus SLE and a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.

A reminder to be gentler to all people online. You never know what someone else is going through.

