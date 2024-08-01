Halsey Discusses ‘Full Circle’ Moment Of Releasing ‘Lucky’

Halsey opens up about asking Britney to sample 'Lucky' on new single!

By Kathryn Knight

Halsey joined Capital Breakfast to share how her latest single ‘Lucky’ came to be.

Halsey shared with the Capital Breakfast show just how her new song ‘Lucky’ was born, after taking a walk down memory lane to feel all the nostalgia as she began her latest project.

With Jordan North, Chris Stark and Kemi Rodgers, who’s in for Sian Welby, reminiscing songs from the early 00s, Halsey said she had so many songs to choose from as she decided which throwbacks to make part of her record.

She told us deciding on ‘Lucky’ by Britney Spears, which she interpolates on her new song as well as ‘Angel of Mine’ by Monica, felt like a ‘full circle moment’ after she grew up listening to the song.

Halsey explained: “It was funny because of course going through all of these possible samples and interpolations I landed on, especially with Britney, one of the craziest songs of all time, I was like, ‘how has this not been done before?! Is there a reason this hasn’t been done before? Am I about to bark up a tree of disappointment where I fall in love with this song and then there’s a reason it hasn’t been done in a really big way?’”

Halsey has released new song 'Lucky'. Picture: Getty

The pop star said she was nervous throughout the entire process that it wasn’t actually going to happen.

She went on: “So I was really nervous. So when I got the blessing from Britney and Max Martin, who was involved in the original version of the song, having them on board… every single day of the process I was waiting for someone to be like, ‘just kidding, you don’t get to do it anymore.’ So everyday I was approaching the release I was like, ‘this is really happening and they like it and we’re talking about it’.

“It was so full circle. There’s a six-year-old girl inside of my soul who used to dress up and do performances for my grandparents in the living room to Britney Spears songs. So to be in this situation now, in a bittersweet way, because this song is such a beautiful memory and it’s such an honour to re-imagine it in this way.

"So to do it in a sense I relate to the perspective of the song was not something I think I could have anticipated when I was so young, it’s like I had no idea back then. So it’s so beautiful and full circle."

Halsey said 'Lucky' was a 'full circle momet'. Picture: Getty

Halsey also teased she’ll be making a visit to the UK very soon, involving ‘something she hasn’t done in a really long time.’

She also confirmed her fifth album is on its way and is still in the process of coming up with how she can officially announce her record after having traditionally ‘dramatic’ announcements in the past.

