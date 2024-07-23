Exclusive

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years Of 'Gin And Juice' With High Tea And Spills On New Music

23 July 2024, 08:07 | Updated: 23 July 2024, 09:24

Snoop Dogg has a very high tea with Capital
Snoop Dogg has a very high tea with Capital. Picture: Global

By Abbie Reynolds

"In the hood we don't have etiquette, we just get cracking." Over high tea with Capital's Jordan North, Snoop Dogg spilled the tea on his upcoming music.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Celebrating 30 years of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's 'Gin and Juice', Capital Breakfast took Snoop out of his regular setting and invited him for a cream tea in London at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park - where he tried his first ever cuppa!

"That's how you get around, get a lil milk in there? Lil' na na? Some of that moo, that MOOO," Snoop said as Jordan North poured him his first proper cup of tea.

Jordan guided Snoop through his first ever high tea, telling him to stir his tea back and forth because to stir in a circle is "not good etiquette".

"Oh etiquette is key, I have a friend named Martha Stewart who loves teaching me that word etiquette. Yeah in the hood we don't have etiquette, we just get cracking, like a breakfast egg," the 'Drop It Like It's Hot' singer said.

Snoop Dogg's Very High Tea | Dr Dre, Paris Olympics, 'Gin and Juice'

In January 1994 Dr. Dre and Snoop dropped their banger 'Gin and Juice', and 30 years on it continues to be one of the biggest songs in the Hip Hop scene.

Describing the iconic song, Snoop said: "The song was more or less about the things that we did everyday, we loved drinking gin, we loved the way it made us feel. And the song just never died, it just kept growing and growing and growing.

"We decided to put forward a business and say, 'Do you know what let's take this song and create a real venture that could be here when we're not here'," he said explaining their brand new canned cocktail business named after the song.

UK Launch of 'Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop'
UK Launch of 'Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop'. Picture: Getty

Of course, cocktails and high tea are not the only thing Dr. Dre and Snoop are doing to mark the occasion, they are coming back with new music 30 years after they dropped the album 'Doggystyle'.

They are returning with an album titled 'Missionary', Snoop explained: "Me and Dr. Dre we back doing what we do, it's been thirty years since we made a whole album together. So it's sounding good feeling good, he's mixing and we're getting to the last stages."

On a possible release date, Snoop said: "Roughly, maybe November, early December and that's just being on the safe side, cause I know that we don't really wanna put no time limits on it or throw a date out there.

"But I know that's about right, November, December."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

