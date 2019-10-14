What Does Harry Styles's 'TPWK' Stand For As His Second Album Approaches

Harry Styles's 'TPWK' meaning and clues ahead of second album. Picture: YouTube Harry Styles/ Harry Styles Promotional Poster

'TPWK' has been cropping up all over the place recently as Harry Styles releases new music, so what does it stand for and what is it hinting to fans?

Harry Styles dropped the first track from his upcoming second album, 'Lights Up' and fans have spotted cryptic posters for the singer with the letters 'TPWK' printed on them- so what exactly does it stand for and what does it mean Haz has in store for us?

Harry Styles Drops 'Bisexual Anthem' 'Lights Up' On National Coming Out Day

'TPWK' stands for 'treat people with kindness', which the singer has used as a slogan on his merchandise since his first solo tour across 2017 and 2018, and has been widely adopted by his fans as a symbol for love, kindness and acceptance.

T-shirts, hoodies, hairbands, and badges, all with the positive message have been donned by fans ever since, and as cryptic posters were spotted by fans asking 'Do You Know Who You Are' with the 'TPWK' slogan stamped onto it- they knew it was their favourite singer's way of telling them he was back with new a era, and music.

Harry Styles 'Treat People With Kindness' merchandise. Picture: The Merch Bar

.@Harry_Styles’ new era is upon us!🚨



Mysterious billboards that read “Do You Know Who You Are?” have been linked back to Styles. The posters are appearing all over the world. pic.twitter.com/Tq7HVnDxbM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 10, 2019

Stylers (Harry fans) recently gifted Call Me By Your Name actor Timothée Chalamet a hairband with the slogan written on it at a film premier, which he posted onto his Instagram story spreading the message that Haz continued to promote and sending multiple fandoms into meltdown, all at once.

UPDATE || Timothee Chalamet wearing a TPWK hair tie on his wrist! pic.twitter.com/lrkp6frNAa — 1D Updates! (@With1DNews) October 3, 2019

Proving that although he may be back with a new era, his message remains exactly the same- Harry has set up a website, 'Do You Know Who You Are.com' which, upon entering your name, gives you a personalised complement, from Harry, with the 'TPWK' symbol attached to it.

Dropping 'Lights Up' on Friday, with fans quickly heralded a 'bisexual anthem', it's clear that Harry's sound and aesthetic has progressed, but his message and purpose, to spread kindness, hasn't faltered in the year hiatus he took from music.

Harry Styles is out their treating people with kindness. Picture: Do You Know Who You Are.com

