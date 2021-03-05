Harry Styles Likely To Perform At The 2021 Grammys

Harry Styles set to perform at the 2021 Grammys. Picture: PA/ Grammys

Harry Styles performing at the 2021 Grammys might just be the news we needed to get us through these cold months as the star is nominated for two coveted awards.

Harry Styles could be set to perform at the 2021 Grammys after being nominated for three awards for the first time in his solo career after his smash hit album 'Fine Line' and fans (and us) are beyond excited to see him take to such a massive stage.

Although the Recording Academy is yet to confirm the news officially, an 'advert' for the March event appears to be circulating online which shows Harry, Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny on the line-up to be performing.

Harry has been nominated in three categories, Music Video for 'Adore You', Pop Vocal Album for 'Fine Line' and Pop Solo Performance for 'Watermelon Sugar'.

The nominations are music (excuse the pun) to fans' ears around the world, who have been obsessed with the whole album since it dropped and are seeing their fave get recognised for his work!

In the words of this fan, it's bound to be epic.

They wrote: "HARRY PERFORMING AT THE GRAMMYS. TPWK DANCE??? WATERMELON SUGAR??? GOLDEN??? FINE LINE TRUMPETS??? WHATEVER IT IS, ITS HAPPENING AND ITS GONNA BE AMAZING."

We feel ya hun!

HARRY PERFORMING AT THE GRAMMYS. TPWK DANCE??? WATERMELON SUGAR??? GOLDEN??? FINE LINE TRUMPETS??? WHATEVER IT IS, ITS HAPPENING AND ITS GONNA BE AMAZING pic.twitter.com/02h68iBOOd — rachel🦋 (@canyonmoonblu) March 5, 2021

So, we can't help but wonder which of his three nominated songs Mr. Styles would opt to perform on the night- or would he do a different track altogether?

The 2021 Grammys are taking place on the 15 March after the initial January date was postponed to hopefully allow the event to go ahead in person- something which is yet unclear.

Other huge names up for awards include Taylor Swift, BTS, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga- so it's definitely going to be a massive event!

