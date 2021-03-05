Harry Styles Likely To Perform At The 2021 Grammys

5 March 2021, 12:53

Harry Styles set to perform at the 2021 Grammys
Harry Styles set to perform at the 2021 Grammys. Picture: PA/ Grammys

Harry Styles performing at the 2021 Grammys might just be the news we needed to get us through these cold months as the star is nominated for two coveted awards.

Harry Styles could be set to perform at the 2021 Grammys after being nominated for three awards for the first time in his solo career after his smash hit album 'Fine Line' and fans (and us) are beyond excited to see him take to such a massive stage.

Although the Recording Academy is yet to confirm the news officially, an 'advert' for the March event appears to be circulating online which shows Harry, Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny on the line-up to be performing.

What Is 'Watermelon Sugar' About? Harry Styles On The Meaning And Lyrics

Harry has been nominated in three categories, Music Video for 'Adore You', Pop Vocal Album for 'Fine Line' and Pop Solo Performance for 'Watermelon Sugar'.

The nominations are music (excuse the pun) to fans' ears around the world, who have been obsessed with the whole album since it dropped and are seeing their fave get recognised for his work!

In the words of this fan, it's bound to be epic.

They wrote: "HARRY PERFORMING AT THE GRAMMYS. TPWK DANCE??? WATERMELON SUGAR??? GOLDEN??? FINE LINE TRUMPETS??? WHATEVER IT IS, ITS HAPPENING AND ITS GONNA BE AMAZING."

We feel ya hun!

So, we can't help but wonder which of his three nominated songs Mr. Styles would opt to perform on the night- or would he do a different track altogether?

The 2021 Grammys are taking place on the 15 March after the initial January date was postponed to hopefully allow the event to go ahead in person- something which is yet unclear.

Other huge names up for awards include Taylor Swift, BTS, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga- so it's definitely going to be a massive event!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Gigi Hadid showcased her new red hair.

Gigi Hadid Swaps Blonde Locks For Red As She Debuts New Hair Colour In Her Runway Return

Justin Bieber was spotted repping Harry Styles' slogan.

Justin Bieber Pays Tribute To Harry Styles In ‘Hold On’ Video With ‘Treat People With Kindness’ Badge
James Arthur has taken on acting while continuing his music career.

James Arthur Set To Make Acting Debut After Landing First Film Role

Drake has sent fans wild over his cryptic lyrics about Kanye West.

Drake Fuels Kim Kardashian Affair Rumours After Name-Dropping Kanye West In ‘Wants And Needs’
Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Justin Bieber's song 'Hold On' is an emotional one

Justin Bieber’s ‘Hold On’ Lyrics And What He’s Really Singing About

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot