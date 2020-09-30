Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ Album A Strong Contender For 2021 Grammys

30 September 2020, 11:51

Harry Styles is tipped to be among the Grammy 2021 nominations
Harry Styles is tipped to be among the Grammy 2021 nominations. Picture: Getty / Harry Styles/Instagram

Harry Styles may be up for his first Grammy nomination next year, thanks to his incredible 2019 album ‘Fine Line’.

One Direction star Harry Styles’ second album ‘Fine Line’ had two giant Number 1 singles with ‘Adore You’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’ as well as chart-toppers ‘Lights Up’ and ‘Falling’.

And the album might just get the recognition it deserves at the 2021 Grammys.

Harry Styles Fans Think He Has Music Coming After Record Label Tease 'Few Things Up Their Sleeve'

Appearing on the cover of HITS magazine’s Grammy edition, the publication predict Harry may make the short list for Album of the Year.

Harry looks dapper on the cover, wearing a belted denim jacket over a silk patterned shirt with a red and gold neckerchief.

The Weekend and Lil Baby are also hotly tipped to be among the nominations, with their respective albums ‘After Hours’ and ‘My Turn’.

Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Jhené Aiko are also predicted to get a high number of votes.

Harry Styles had chart toppers 'Adore You' and 'Watermelon Sugar' on 'Fine Line'
Harry Styles had chart toppers 'Adore You' and 'Watermelon Sugar' on 'Fine Line'. Picture: Getty

The magazine also reckon Harry’s ‘Adore You’ will be a top contender for Record of the Year, possibly against Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’ and Megan Thee Stalllion’s ‘Savage’.

Billie Eilish won Album of the Year at the 2020 Grammys with ‘When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

