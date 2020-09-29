Harry Styles Fans Think He Has Music Coming After Record Label Tease 'Few Things Up Their Sleeve'

Harry Styles fans think he may have music on the way in 2020. Picture: PA/ Twitter

People think Harry Styles may have music on the way in 2020 after Columbia Records, his label, teased they have a few things yet to come...

Harry Styles fans think the singer may have music coming before the end of 2020 after his label, Columbia Records, has teased they have things 'up their sleeve' and 'mysteries' for fans to unravel, and yes, it's safe to say everyone's excited.

“We’ve got a few more things up our sleeve for the rest of the year but you’ll have to wait and see. Giving the fans mysteries to unravel has been an important part of the campaign, so we’re going to keep our cards close to our chests for now.” - Columbia Records for @MusicWeek — HSD🍉 (@hsdaily) September 28, 2020

Speaking to Music Week, the label teased:

"We’ve got a few more things up our sleeve for the rest of the year but you’ll have to wait and see."

"Giving the fans mysteries to unravel has been an important part of the campaign, so we’re going to keep our cards close to our chests for now."

Of course, the 'Adore You' singer is not the only artist on the label, with other enormous names including Adele, Beyoncé, Calvin Harris just a few of the superstars on their books.

But, there's something about the way they phrased the 'teasy' and mysterious nature of what's to come that has sparked Harry fans' curiosity, plus, if there's one fandom that enjoys unraveling riddles and clues, it is 100% Harry fans.

Twitter is abuzz with the fandom joking about 'playing Sherlock' and losing their minds over the thought of their favourite singer starting a new music era.

One wrote, "AHHHH I LITERALLY CANNOT WAIT!!! HIS TEAM RLLY KNOWS HOW TO PUSH ALL THE RIGHT BUTTONS WITH US".

They certainly know how to keep everyone on their toes...

Hell yeah I love playing Sherlock Holmes in Harryland.

*Me when new clues drop in*

all my focus goes to it pic.twitter.com/vTeaxqenrr — Anelys (@get_down_withit) September 28, 2020

AAHH ITS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/ZclogMqL1L — nan loves cap (@remfIower) September 28, 2020

AHHHH I LITERALLY CANNOT WAIT!!! HIS TEAM RLLY KNOWS HOW TO PUSH ALL THE RIGHT BUTTONS WITH US — golden harry (@goldenharry0310) September 28, 2020

Harry did only drop his second solo album, 'Fine Line' in 2019, and in usual time it may seem unlikely he would drop music so soon after this.

However, due to the pandemic, postponed tours, and a whole lot of artists sat around with a lot more time on their hands than usual, it isn't beyond the realm of possibility that Haz had jumped back into the studio to record new tunes.

Ariana Grande is certainly doing it- so, let's watch this space, plus any teeny tiny clue that may come our way!

