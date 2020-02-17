Justin Bieber Admits He Was 'Reckless & Wild' During Selena Gomez Relationship

Justin Bieber admitted his reckless behaviour during Selena Gomez relationship. Picture: PA/ Instagram @justinbieber

Justin Bieber's got candid about his relationship with Selena Gomez in an interview with Zane Lowe, admitting his wild behaviour which left him 'hurting' before he found love with Hailey Baldwin.

Justin Bieber's opened up about his relationship with Selena Gomez, admitting his 'reckless and wild' behaviour, as well as the 'hurting' he experienced before being able to commit himself fully to supermodel Hailey Baldwin in an interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1.

Justin Bieber Got Candid About His & Wife Hailey's Sex Life During London Gig

The singer, who has returned with his fifth studio album 'Changes' after a three year break from the industry, spoke candidly about how much he was struggling and hurting whilst in relationship turmoil before he found his peace with his now-wife.

He said he told Hailey: "Listen, I'm still really hurt and still trying to figure out my way, and I'm not ready to make a commitment to you in a way that ... I just don't want to say something and do the opposite."

The 'Yummy' singer admitting: "I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship."

"Before that, in my previous relationship, I went off and just went crazy and went wild, just was being reckless."

The 25-year-old singer even revealed his behaviour before settling down with Hailey could have ended up costing him his whole relationship with her, as they'd try to 'hurt' each other by being seen with other people.

He said: "She loved me and seeing me with other people hurt her. And so with that being said, she went out and did things that hurt me. And so just this hurt, I've hurt her, she hurt me. And then before tour we just really stopped talking, I was really upset."

Since they split for the final time in 2018, Selena's also opened up about the pain she endured in their relationship, even saying she was the victim of 'abusive' behaviour from the Canadian singer, and it seems Justin's confirmed his wayward behaviour during their on/off relationship.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Justin Bieber News