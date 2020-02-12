Justin Bieber Got Candid About His & Wife Hailey's Sex Life During London Gig

Justin Bieber told fans about his sex life with Hailey Baldwin. Picture: Instagram @justinbieber

Justin Bieber opened up to fans about what he and Hailey Baldwin spend doing in their spare time, and the answer is a little bit NSFW.

Justin Bieber's performed for the first time for fans (bar Coachella) since 2017 and called his intimate show in London 'amazing' and obviously, fans couldn't have agreed more!

Aside from the music, there's one thing fans can't stop talking about, and that's how much Justin shared about his sex life with fans

In between songs, the 25-year-old stopped for a natter with the audience, and when he was asked what he gets up to in a day, he responded:

"So when I'm with my wife we like to...you guys can guess what we do, it gets pretty crazy."

"That's pretty much all we do. We like to watch movies, we love to Netflix and chill...but more of the chilling part."

Needless to say, the fans were pretty excited to have the 'Intentions' singer speaking so openly about his marriage, but then again, if you've read the lyrics to 'Yummy', it isn't that much of a surprise after all!

NOT JUSTIN SAYING HOW ALL HE DOES WITH HAILEY ALL DAY IS HAVE SEX IM DEAD pic.twitter.com/go7veQ6MVj — dani ♡ 8/14/20 (@ImHereForJustin) February 11, 2020

Justin talking about sex with Hailey mad me 😮😮😮😮 as if I didn’t know what yummy was about loool — Amy CHANGES🌻 (@AmyaUKbelieber) February 11, 2020

no one:

absolutely no one:

not a single soul:

justin: yeAH ME AND HAILEY HAVE SEX https://t.co/YEJmBRf2yp — eli 𝗜𝗦 𝗦𝗘𝗘𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗬 97 & 110 (@agsloyalty) February 11, 2020

Elsewhere in the gig, Justin pulled Harper Beckham onto the stage to dancing during 'Love Yourself' and even surprised unsuspecting fans backstage before the show, and Capital Breakfast gave them the opportunity to listen to 'Changes' three days before the rest of the world!

Justin's album drops on February 14th, (Valentine's Day) and we can't wait to hear what he has in store for us.

