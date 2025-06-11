Love Island's Shea Mannings: Age, job, son, football team and more

11 June 2025, 20:46

Love Island's Shea Mannings entered as a bombshell on week one
Love Island's Shea Mannings entered as a bombshell on week one. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Love Island 2025 contestant Shea? Here's everything you need to know about the bombshell including what football team he plays for and where he's from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island is dropping the first male bombshell in the form of Shea Mannings as he enters the villa looking for the one who is "always by his side".

Entering the ITV2 show alongside second bombshell Remell Mullins, Shea admits he has a booming love life but is now looking for The One he can settle down with.

He said: "I am ready again to look for something more serious. I’m 25 now, so I want to be settling down and have someone always by my side."

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island bombshell Shea Mannings from his age, job, where he's from, which football team he plays for and his young son.

Love Island's Shea entered the villa to a game of truth and dare
Love Island's Shea entered the villa to a game of truth and dare. Picture: ITV2

How old is Love Island's Shea?

Around average for this year's cast, Shea is heading into the island 25 years old.

Where is Love Island's Shea from?

You'll hear it in his accent first but this reality TV star is from Bristol.

What is Love Island Shea's job?

Before going on to Love Island, Shea balanced two jobs. His main day-to-day work is scaffolding but he also plays semi-professional football.

He shares plenty of his footballing achievements on his Instagram page including some of his time playing at team Swindon Supermarine FC.

Does Love Island's Shea have a son?

He does and it's something he won't be keeping a secret as he heads into the villa. Speaking about him before he went in, Shea said: "I have a little boy, so I’ll be taking him into consideration with who I couple up with, too. 

What is Love Island's Shea looking for in a girlfriend?

Shea is after that instant connection with one of the girls in the Love Island villa.

He said: "She needs to be bubbly and we need to have that initial spark. She needs to have a nice personality - like I think I have - so that we match together. 

Is Love Island's Shea on Instagram?

You can see everything Shea gets up to on his Instagram @shea.mannings where he had just over 5,000 followers before going into the villa.

