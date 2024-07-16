House Of The Dragon Viewers Left Horrified Over 'Disgusting' Daemon Love Scene

16 July 2024, 16:41

House of the Dragon's Daemon sex scene has left viewers horrified
House of the Dragon's Daemon sex scene has left viewers horrified. Picture: HBO
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

"This scene was so unsettling and unnecessary."

Another week, another shocking sex scene courtesy of House of the Dragon. As fans of Game of Thrones and HOTD will know, incest is nothing new in Westeros but one particular moment in season 2 episode 5 has been deemed the most disturbing so far.

Over the past few episodes, Daemon (Matt Smith) has been haunted by visions and hallucinations while staying at Harrenhal on his mission to rally an army for Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy).

From guilt over how his actions resulted in the horrifying death of a young child, to jealousy over being removed from heir to the throne by young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), Daemon is currently living in a weird twisted nightmare as the war continues on elsewhere.

But in the latest episode 'Regent', those visions get even more traumatising – and now fans are

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon season season episode 5!

Watch the House of the Dragon season 2 episode 5 trailer

Episode 5 picks back up after the death of Rhaenys, the severe injuries of Aegon and the continued Harrenhal storyline involving Daemon.

At one point in the episode, viewers see Daemon in bed with an unknown woman, with long, white Targaryen-like hair. As the two continue to get very sexually intimate, the woman tells him: "Viserys was unsuited for the crown, but you, Daemon, you were made to wear it."

Then, the bombshell drops, as she adds: "If only you'd been born first, my favourite son."

At that point, Daemon – as well as the viewers – realise that the woman is actually his mother, Alyssa Targaryen.

Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Love Scenes & Fan Edit Song Requests | House Of The Dragon

This shocking moment is not in the book. In the show, Daemon's hallucination is implied to be the work of Alys Rivers.

Daemon is currently under the influence of a potion made by Alys. After his vision, Alys remarks that it's a pity he never really knew his mother, hinting that she caused his hallucination. Daemon was only three years old when his mother Alyssa died in childbirth.

Daemon doesn't actually realise he's hallucinating his mother until the woman mentions that he is her son. The fact that this version of Alyssa looks nothing like how she's described in the books (as many fans have pointed out) could be because neither Alys nor Daemon truly know what she looks like.

While the scene in the show aims to highlight Daemon's insecurities about always being second best and not being the heir to the throne, viewers have slammed the scene as "unnecessary," "gratuitous," and "horrifying".

One person wrote: "this scene was so unsettling and unnecessary and i'm honestly sick of the harrenhal storyline.... rhaenyra come rescue your man"

Another added: "Listen, Daemon having sex with his mother is next level disgusting…"

"I know Targaryens have weird customs.. but this is absolutely gross, whose idea was this???," a third wrote.

Others have echoed those sentiment, calling for Daemon's Harrenhal storyline to wrap up ASAP. "Wtf Daemon and his mom!!! This Harrenhal arc must end!," one viral tweet reads.

