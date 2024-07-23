When Does Outer Banks Season 4 Come Out? Here's What We Know So Far

23 July 2024, 11:16

When does Outer Banks season 4 come out?
When does Outer Banks season 4 come out? Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Outer Banks is set to return in 2024, but when exactly does it come out on Netflix? Here's what we know.

Pogues, it's almost time for Outer Banks season 4 – but when does it actually come out on Netflix?

It's been quite a while since we've seen John B, Sarah Cameron, JJ, Kie, Pope and Cleo on our screens. Outer Banks season 3 came out in February 2023, and fans are still waiting to see what happens next.

OBX season 4 was delayed due to the writers and actors strikes that took place in the middle of 2023, but the good news is that filming has now officially wrapped and we're finally in the home stretch.

Here's everything we know about when fans can expect to see Outer Banks season 4 hit Netflix.

When does Outer Banks return?

Outer Banks season 4 release date: When does it return on Netflix?
Outer Banks season 4 release date: When does it return on Netflix? Picture: Netflix

When is season 4 of Outer Banks coming out?

All we know so far is that Outer Banks season 4 *will* return at some point in 2024. No exact date has been confirmed by Netflix just yet.

Filming on season 4 only just wrapped at the end of June, post-production is now underway and will likely take quite a few months to complete. This includes everything from editing and visual effects to additional dialogue from the cast and dubbing in different languages.

It's highly unlikely that fans will see Outer Banks season 4 drop on the platform this summer. Netflix have only announced a handful of releases for September and October so far, and have yet to announce the release dates of any shows dropping in November and December. But the Pogues are comin' – watch this space!

Cast of Outer Banks get ready for season 4

While fans might be in the dark about the Outer Banks season 4 release date, it looks like the cast already know when it's dropping... Madison Bailey recently commented on one of Chase Stokes' TikTok videos in which he asked fans to stop asking him about the release date because he can't say anything about it.

In response to that TikTok, Madison then teased: "The gag is that we do know the date".

So, the date is set... All we need now if for Madelyn Cline to accidentally spill the deets in another red carpet interview (if you know, you know!)

The Outer Banks cast know when season 4 is being released
The Outer Banks cast know when season 4 is being released. Picture: Chase Stokes via TikTok

What is Outer Banks season 4 about?

18 months after the events of season 3 and the discovery of the gold in El Dorado, the Pogues – who are now hometown heroes – find themselves on the verge of a brand new hunt after being approached by a man who wants them to help find another missing treasure.

Season 4 will see the Pogues on the hunt for notorious pirate Blackbeard's gold. Blackbeard (who was a real pirate) is said to have spent a lot of time near the Outer Banks, so it's likely that most of season 4 will stay rooted in the OBX.

Several new characters have already been revealed, which means there's plenty of new allies and antagonists that'll play key roles in the Pogue's next adventure.

Other than that, details have been kept underwraps. We'll have to wait and see what happens when Outer Banks season 4 finally drops on Netflix.

