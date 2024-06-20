Outer Banks Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Potential Plot And Trailers

Outer Banks season 4: Everything we know so far. Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Will there be an Outer Banks season 4? HELL YEAH, BABY. Here's everything we know so far...

The Pogues are officially back for more, baby! Woogity woogity – and I cannot stress this enough – WOOGITY.

Outer Banks season 3 has been and gone, we've cheered and we've mourned, and now, the series is set to return for another season at Netflix.

Yes, Outer Banks season 4 is happening, it's confirmed, we're heading back out with the Pogues for even more adventure and treasure hunting. But when will it be released? What will happen? What characters will be back?

So far, details are few and far between but the plot of OBX 4 has been revealed in the season 3's ending. Now that season 3 has officially been released, we can now dive into the theories and repercussions of what was another shocking finale. Here's everything we know so far, including whether or not Outer Banks season 4 will be the final season.

Will there be an Outer Banks season 4?

Outer Banks season 4 release date: When will it be released on Netflix?

While Outer Banks season 4 has officially been confirmed at Netflix, there is currently no exact release date. Netflix have, however, confirmed that it will be released at some point in 2024.

Filming on Outer Banks season 4 began in June 2023 and wrapped a year later in June 2024.

Based on the fact that filming has just wrapped, fans will likely be waiting until the end of the year to see the Pogues back in action.

We'll update this article as soon as the Outer Banks season 4 release date is confirmed.

Outer Banks season 4 cast: What characters will return?

Outer Banks season 3 saw a couple of big deaths that will have a profound impact on the lives of the Pogues. But before we get into that, here's who we know are definitely coming back for another round of treasure hunting in season 4.

It would be impossible to imagine Outer Banks without Chase Stokes and John B. He'll be back for another adventure alongside JJ (Rudy Pankow), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Kie (Madison Bailey), Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant).

Rafe Cameron (Drew Starkey) and Topper (Austin North) will also be back as our two fave love-to-hate Kooks. Other OBX characters such as Wheezie, Rose, Shoupe as well as Kie parent's and Pope's parents will also likely feature.

Fiona Palomo, who plays Rafe's potential love interest Sofia, has also been upped to series regular.

Sadly, we won't be seeing Charles Esten or Charles Halford return as Ward Cameron and Big John were killed at the end of season 3. Unless they appear in flashbacks, we'll have to bid the dads farewell.

Elsewhere, there's a possibility that Carla Limbrey (Elizabeth Mitchell) could pop back up as she may have unfinished business with John B. In season 3, Big John lied and gave her a random piece of fabric, claiming it was the magic shroud she'd been looking for. If she finds out that she's been scammed, she may seek revenge.

Outer Banks season 4 new characters: Who is joining the cast?

A handful of new characters that will appear in Outer Banks season 4 have been confirmed by Netflix. Here's who is joining the cast and how their characters play into the show:

J. Anthony Crane plays Chandler Groff, a grief-stricken widower who welcomes to the Pogues on their latest adventure.

Pollyanna McIntosh plays Dalia, a revolutionary-like leader and worldly baddie on a plunder who comes face-to-face with the Pogues.

Brianna Brown plays Hollis Robinson, the biggest realtor on the island who has her eye on Rafe for a new venture after previously working with Ward Cameron in a successful business deal.

Rigo Sanchez plays Lightner, an imposing stranger with a piratical nerve. This dangerous and calculating outdoorsman appears to test the Pogues.

Mia Challis plays Ruthie, a wild child with a toxic streak who develops a close relationship with Topper.

What will happen in Outer Banks season 4?

The final scene of Outer Banks season 3's finale episode revealed exactly what's up next for the Pogues. Now that they're considered treasure hunting heroes in the OBX, their "expertise" are now highly sought after.

At the end of the season, the Pogues are approached by a man who wants their help finding the hidden treasures of Edward Teach, a.k.a. the notorious pirate Blackbeard. Based on the look that JJ and John B share after being handed his captain's log of his ship, they're about to take the man up on his offer.

So far, no antagonist has made themselves known to the group in regards to that mystery, but season 4 will no doubt introduce a brand new villain into the fold.

Relationship-wise, we'll have to wait and see where our favourite couples are when season 4 picks up. After the 18-month time jump, it's assumed that John B and Sarah, JJ and Kie and Pope and Cleo are all still couples. Here's hoping they stay that way in season 4!

Outer Banks season 4 cast: What characters will return? Picture: Netflix

Will Outer Banks season 4 be the final season?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly back in 2020, co-showrunner Jonas Pate revealed that he sees the show having four seasons. At the time, he shared that the overall story had already been arced out.

"Ever since we started, we always viewed it as something that was probably like a four-season, maybe five-season show, but definitely four seasons," he told the publication. "We've sort of long-arced it out pretty far. I'm just hoping that we get a chance to actually tell those stories."

So far, there's been no confirmation that Outer Banks season 4 will be the final season. Usually, when Netflix confirm the final season of a TV show, they will announce it alongside the renewal news. Outer Banks season 4 has not been labelled as the "fourth and final season" which means a potential fifth season could be on the cards.

As long as the viewership is high, and the creators have more story to tell, the Pogues will hopefully be back again.

