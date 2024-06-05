Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen would 'love' to see Eloise and Cressida friends-to-lovers romance

Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen says she would like to see Eloise and Cressida romance. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Bridgerton fans have started shipping Eloise and Cressida following their new friendship in season 3.

Eloise Bridgerton and Cressida Cowper friends-to-lovers romance? Jessica Madsen would like to see it!

Alongside a brand new central love story featuring Penelope and Colin, a handful of new characters (already in love with John Stirling, tbh) and glimpses into Anthony and Kate's honeymoon period, Bridgerton season 3 introduced fans to a brand new friendship courtesy of Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Cressida (Jessica Madsen).

The unexpected pairing has been a highlight of the season so far, with fans enjoying the duo's dynamic. In fact, some fans love them together so much that they've begun shipping them.

Ahead of the release of Bridgerton season 3, Cressida actor Jessica told Business Insider that she'd also lowkey love to see her character strike up a romance with Eloise.

Jessica Madsen and Claudia Jessie's Cressida and Eloise become unexpected friends in season 3. Picture: Getty

Prior to the release of season 3, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed to Refinery29 Australia that the show was set to bring queer romances to the forefront of the series. While no character names or relationships were teased, she did confirm that those love stories will be introduced "across the next couple of seasons".

Shortly after Jess' quotes went viral, similar questions began popping up in interviews with the cast.

Speaking to Business Insider, Jessica Madsen was asked about Cressida and Eloise's newfound friendship in season 3, and whether or not it could progress into anything romantic. She said: "Listen, I would love for it all to happen. Let's see some friends to lovers over here."

But while she's totally down for it, she did add that Eloise and Cressida might not be the couple that it'll happen for: "I dunno if that's what people will see, but yeah, I'd be all out for that."

the use of courting language in eloise and cressida’s story 🧡🤍🩷 #bridgerton pic.twitter.com/NVa1UAqe7N — waiting for sophie beckett 💚 (@dearfrancescas) May 16, 2024

In season 3, Eloise finds a new friend in Cressida in the wake of her bestie break-up with Penelope. Throughout the season, Eloise and Cressida are basically joined at the hip, promenading together and socialising at balls and dances. Their friendship plays a major part in Cressida's character development, and in Eloise's journey... and it's left fans wanting to see more from them.

Fans have become obsessed with their dynamic, with calls for the two to become romantic partners growing louder within the fandom. But we'll have to wait and see if anything happens...

Even if Creloise don't become a couple, there still may be room to include a queer love story with Cressida at the centre. And we'd love to see it!

