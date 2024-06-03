Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen Says She's "In Love With A Woman" In Emotional Pride Post

3 June 2024, 18:10

Bridgerton&squot;s Jessica Madsen Says She&squot;s "In Love With A Woman" In Emotional Pride Post
Bridgerton's Jessica Madsen Says She's "In Love With A Woman" In Emotional Pride Post. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, @jess_mads via Instagram
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Jessica Madsen's Bridgerton co-stars have since shared their support on social media.

Bridgerton star Jessica Madsen has revealed that she's in love with a woman in an emotional post in honour of Pride month.

Over the weekend (Jun 2), Jessica Madsen took to Instagram to celebrate Pride month. The actress, who is best known for playing the role of Cressida Cowper in Bridgerton, shared a series of photos on her page including a 'Happy Pride Month' graphic, an image of an LGBTQ+ protest and a video of her wearing the pride flag colours jewelled under her eyes.

Not only that but Jessica, who is bisexual, also updated fans on her relationship status with the post. She captioned the carousel: "In Love with a woman, loud about it and proud about it!" and included the hashtags: "#pride #pridemonth #loveislove #gaypride".

And it wasn't long before Jessica's fans, friends and Bridgerton co-stars rushed to her comments to show her their love and support. Nicola Coughlan (Penelope) and Jonathan Bailey (Anthony) both left a series of heart emojis under Jessica's post.

Meanwhile, Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca in Bridgerton season 3, wrote, "Love youuuuuu" and Jessica's Bridgerton mother Joanna Bobin (Lady Cowper) added: "Go baby girl! Love you".

Jessica Madsen's Bridgerton co-stars show their support
Jessica Madsen's Bridgerton co-stars show their support. Picture: Instagram

Jessica also took to the comments to thank everyone for their support by writing: "WOW thank you all for your beautiful messages."

Jessica Madsen thanks fans for their support
Jessica Madsen thanks fans for their support. Picture: @jess_mads via Instagram

Jessica publicly came out as bisexual back in 2023. Taking to Instagram at the end of Pride month, Jessica shared a photo of the pride flag with the caption: "Bi the way…. Happy Pride month 🌈❤️#pridemonth #loveislove #bipride #queerpride"

Jessica also shared a group of images with the words "bi af", "girls love girls and boys and love is not a choice" and "bisexuals are not confused".

Happy Pride Jessica!

