Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Confirms Anthony And Kate Will "Hopefully" Return In Season 4

27 June 2024

Bridgerton&squot;s Simone Ashley Confirms Anthony And Kate Will "Hopefully" Return In Season 4
Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Confirms Anthony And Kate Will "Hopefully" Return In Season 4. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

It looks like Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley will be back in Bridgerton season 4.

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley has opened up about the future of Anthony and Kate on the show and it sounds like good news.

Fans of Bridgerton will be well aware that, just like the books, each season focuses on a completely different couple. Once a couple has had their own season, they either take a backseat in the show's storyline or leave it altogether. After season 1, Regé Jean-Page left the series and Simon Basset hasn't returned to the show. Phoebe Dynevor also only returned as returned as Daphne in season 2.

Following their marriage in season 2, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone) still appeared in multiple episodes of season 3. Now, Simone has revealed if she and Jonathan are likely to return as the new Lord and Lady Bridgerton for season 4.

Bridgerton cast reveal which character they would marry

According to People, Simone discussed Bridgerton season 4 at a press meeting at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. She said: "Both Johnny and I, we adore our characters, Kate and Anthony, so much and [love] their relationship and what they mean for the show, I think we'll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can [return], hopefully."

Meanwhile, Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell told Teen Vogue that Kate and Anthony have not been written out of the show with their India storyline in season 3. She said: "I think the strength of sending them off to India for a little while is that it does leave the door open for them to come back, schedules allowing."

She continued: "They give so much, even with just tiny little looks and gestures. They're a magic pairing, absolutely."

Will Anthony And Kate Be In Bridgeton Season 4?
Will Anthony And Kate Be In Bridgeton Season 4? Picture: Alamy / Netflix

Jess then added: "I think, understandably, when any of our lead actors have given over their lives for their season, in future seasons, we want to be supportive of the fact that they do have other projects coming in, and to ask actors to come back just to be in the background is not really fair to them."

She ended by saying: "We love Jonny and Simone, and we'll have them back as much as we are able to."

