MAFS UK's Emma Barnes reveals why she wasn't at the second reunion

MAFS UK's Emma Barnes reveals why she wasn't at the second reunion. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

The 2024 MAFS UK bride has explained why she didn't turn up to the second reunion episode.

The lover of a wine and a crisp has sadly revealed she was uninvited to the Married at First Sight UK second reunion episode which was filmed last November.

E4 have revealed the highly-anticipated second reunion episode is coming to TV on Monday 24th February, over three months since the series finished airing.

The first reunion was filmed way back in April 2024 and, between then and November, more breakups and drama ensued meaning the second reunion is set to be full of surprises.

But, while Emma's bestie Kristina has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming episode, Emma has explained how producers actually told her not to come to filming, the day before it was filmed.

Emma told Caspar he needed to work on view on women. Picture: Channel 4

Why is MAFS UK's Emma Barnes not at the 2nd reunion?

Speaking to Yahoo, Emma said: "They didn't need me anymore. I still don't know why I was cut. There were some storylines that they wanted to follow, the producers, and yeah, someone must have taken my seat, right, so someone got called up to get back on there. But yeah, not me!"

She went on: "There was certainly an uproar from a lot of my friends that I wasn't gonna be there — I don't know whether that's just my friends though! I know I'm a big personality and I definitely could have brought some laughs to the table... It's a shame."

Emma married Caspar on the show and, while the physical attraction wasn't there from the start, the couple had a sort of 'will they won't they' time on the show. Even expert Paul Brunson admitted they tried really hard to make the marriage work. However, the pair chose to vote leave during the penultimate commitment ceremony.

Caspar said he didn't find Emma "sexy" when he saw her curves. Picture: Channel 4

Emma went on to reveal she had to return the £100 jumpsuit that she had purchased especially for the occasion. "I think a reunion is just a great time to go and see everyone and I bought my outfit, I was looking fire," she said.

"You didn't really know who was going, you didn't know whether Caspar was gonna be there, and it was the day before, I was ready to go up to London the day before and then go straight down to the reunion and it was a real shame."

By the looks of it, Caspar also wasn't at the second reunion which could be another reason they didn't need Emma as their story had come to a firm close on the show.

The likes of Adam, Amy, Hannah, Holly, Kieran, Kristina, Lacey, Nathan, Orson, Sionainn and Sacha from Emma's series have all been confirmed to appear in the special reunion episode.

Joining the 2024 cast are 2023 contestants Ella, Erica, Matt, Shona, Paul and Tasha. The reason for their appearance will all be revealed in the upcoming episode but it has been reported that Kieran got with 2023 bride Erica after filming.

Caspar and Emma left during the penultimate commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel 4

While filming the second reunion Erica reportedly revealed she and Kieran kissed and it “left Kristina and other cast members gobsmacked.”

A source claiming to be Erica’s friend spoke to the tabloids saying: “Erica felt like Kristina needed to know. The kiss happened after MAFS had filmed and Kristina and Kieran had already called it quits, but the revelation still sent shockwaves through the room. Poor Kristina was stunned.”

