MAFS UK's Amy reveals truth about final Luke date as she calls out 'awkward edit

Amy reveals the truth behind her walkout on Luke
Amy reveals the truth behind her walkout on Luke. Picture: Instagram: @amyvictoriakenyon/Channel 4

Married At First Sight's Amy has jumped on social media to explain the truth behind her final date walkout, blaming production for the awkward edit.

Married at First Sight UK’s Amy and Luke have piqued fans' interest since their first day in the experiment. On a surface level, the pair seemed like a great match. However, with time, the pair butted heads more and more.

Amy’s had continuous issues with Luke’s habit of dropping sexual innuendos that make her uncomfortable as well as knee-jerk reactions to him lying about things.

This habit has put Luke in the firing range of fellow couple Sacha and Ross after they called him out for his behaviour during the anonymous letter challenge.

After non-stop fighting at the homestays, things came to a head during their final date, which had Amy storm out of the venue. The blonde has since jumped on Instagram to reveal the truth about that moment and call out the show for the edit she was given.

Amy and Luke bumped heads at their homestays
Amy and Luke bumped heads at their homestays. Picture: Channel 4

After Amy chose to leave and Luke chose to stay in the final commitment ceremony, the pair were forced to stay in the experiment for the last week and really commit to fixing what broke between them.

For Amy that meant working on taking responsibility for creating a safe space for Luke. For Luke, that meant no lying and really seeing and hearing Amy and picking up on when she got uncomfortable with the things he was saying.

Unfortunately during the episode, Luke seemingly couldn’t help but outrageously flirt with Amy which made her uncomfortable. Then when Amy sat down and asked Luke how many exes he had, his number kept changing which was the last straw and Amy stormed out.

To viewers, this is how the scene played out. However, Amy revealed on Instagram that behind the scenes things were very different.

Luke's flirting has made Amy uncomfortable on MAFS
Luke's flirting has made Amy uncomfortable on MAFS. Picture: Channel 4

She wrote: “We had so much fun at this cooking class, hopefully, that comes across for once and it’s not all frowns. This day was one of the best days of the experiment for me and I will always be grateful for production for organising such a thoughtful, special day for us doing my favourite thing (cooking & eating).”

Whilst she started on a positive note, bringing to light all the fun the pair had that had not made the cut, she then addressed the walkout.

“I walk off set at one point due to something which was again brought up that we weren’t allowed to discuss on camera and therefore unable to be aired. I was sick to death of being silenced by this at this point and therefore, removed myself from the situation.”

“So again the scene has been portrayed in a way that did not happen due to the narrative being warped by this same topic which was constantly being brought up.”

Amy has consistently gotten the 'ick' from Luke's flirting
Amy has consistently gotten the 'ick' from Luke's flirting. Picture: Channel 4

Amy revealed that there was a 'secret' issue that repeatedly came up between her and Luke that neither were allowed to talk about on camera and that was the real reason she had stormed out.

She then revealed that she was told to apologise in order to help production create a seamless narrative for the couple since the truth couldn’t be aired.

“Due to this being brought up, I had to again humiliate myself apologising for “overreacting” to make the scene make sense.”

“I shouldn’t have to feel the need to defend myself as everyone there knew what happened but I’m bored of nasty people thinking they’re watching a pantomime and making comments about my behaviour.”

Amy wrote 'leave' during the final commitment ceremony
Amy wrote 'leave' during the final commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel 4

Amy implied that she’s been receiving a lot of criticism for her behaviour on the show, and wants her fans to know that what they’re seeing isn’t the whole truth. She told them that "for every reaction, there was an action,” and even reveals that her mood and behaviour during the homestays weren’t entirely Luke's fault.

“Emotions ran extremely high during homestays, with a lot of tension building up at that point due to things going on behind the scenes, which unfortunately cannot be disclosed out of respect.”

“When I visited my home, my mum was really down and didn’t want to be part of the filming. This was when she unintentionally hinted at some tough news regarding my brother, which made an already challenging time even harder.”

Amy got emotional as she recollected how she almost “lost herself” during the experiment.

As bad a position as she and Luke seem to be in on screen, the pair seem to have each other backs outside the experience and Amy even revealed they might surprise us!

"Please be kind when watching, to both myself, Luke, and my amazing friends. Remember that what you see is only a few clips from many hours of filming… I hope you enjoy tonight’s episode and watching the rest of my and Luke’s journey together, we just might surprise you.”

“It’s hard to see things being portrayed this way, but at the end of the day, this is the reality of TV, and it’s what I signed up for. I know I’m not demanding, boring, or any of the other things I’ve been called recently by a select few.”

As Amy signed off, she had a message to her fans and a message specifically to her haters: “Love, kindness, and positivity to you all and to the judgmental trolls that don’t know me, f--- you.”

Amy revealed she and Luke may surprise their fans
Amy revealed she and Luke may surprise their fans. Picture: Channel 4

