MAFS UK's Adam forced to deny he was arrested after viral video

6 November 2024, 15:13

MAFS' Adam has had to clarify he was not arrested to his fans
MAFS' Adam has had to clarify he was not arrested to his fans. Picture: Channel 4

By Tiasha Debray

Married at First Sight UK’s Adam clarified to his fans that he was not arrested after a misleading video went viral on TikTok.

Married at First Sight UK’s Adam Nightingale has had a rollercoaster of time on the reality TV show where the experts, Mel Schilling, Charlene Douglas and Paul C Brunson, paired him with Polly Sellman.

The two have accumulated a strong fanbase as they navigated issues of attraction on the show. Whilst they’ve kept their lips sealed as to the status of their relationship after the social experiment; the pair have both gone on remarkable fitness and weight loss journeys outside the show, prioritising their health.

But recently Adam was in the headlines after a viral TikTok video speculated a MAFS groom had recently been arrested, with viewers in the comments beginning to suspect him.

Adam then had to jump online quickly to correct the fast-spreading misinformation.

MAFS' Adam did a couple swap with Amy on the show
MAFS' Adam did a couple swap with Amy on the show. Picture: Channel 4

Fans jumped to the conclusion that it was Adam who had been arrested after a number of them recalled seeing a photo floating on the internet somewhere of Adam with a few police officers.

This photo supposedly does exist somewhere, as Adam confirmed it when he commented on the speculating TikTok video saying: “The picture of me with the police was local police ladies asking for a photo with me while I was at work,” he said. “Jesus .”

Before this, a picture of Adam in the back of a police van also surfaced which further fuelled fans' speculation, however, Adam put those rumours to bed clarifying he had not been arrested.

MAFS' Adam was paired with Polly in the social experiment
MAFS' Adam was paired with Polly in the social experiment. Picture: Instagram: @adam.nightingale.1990

Sources speaking to the tabloids explained why the photos existed in the first place, with one saying: “Adam was pretty surprised to see people online saying he had been arrested… In reality, he was working at 63 barbers in Ilkeston getting into the Halloween spirit.”

They went on to say: “Even the police got involved and a few female officers spotted him and asked for pictures…It’s a real shame people have made up a different narrative.”

