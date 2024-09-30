MAFS UK's Emma hints at her and Caspar's split following the show

Emma has spoken out about her and Caspar's time on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Emma from MAFS UK 2024 might have just confirmed that her and Caspar are no longer an item.

Emma Barnes has had one of the hardest times on Married at First Sight UK 2024 as she was a paired with a husband who not only didn't find her 'sexy', he compared her to his twin sister - awkward!

Following the first week of the pre-filmed show airing, Emma has spoken out about her tough relationship with gardener Caspar Todd.

Talking to Metro, Emma has opened up about why she stayed in the experiment and fought for her relationship but she also may have hinted that her and Caspar are no more.

While the couples on the show can't reveal the status of their relationship until the series ends, Emma let slip something in her interview which appears to allude to the outcome of her time with Caspar.

Caspar said he didn't find Emma "sexy" when he saw her curves. Picture: Channel 4

According to Metro, Emma told them that after their MAFS wedding aired 'Caspar sent her a text to apologise for the things he’d said', which could suggest they are no longer together since leaving the show.

Emma revealed that to celebrate her first episode being aired she had thrown a faux wedding in a local pub and wore her wedding dress again. But heartbreakingly, she said that after watching it back she found a corner to sit alone and cry.

She said seeing her wedding play out in front of her highlighted things she didn't notice on the day, in particular Caspar's sister comment. "I can’t see past my own nose sometimes," she said.

Emma explained: "I was on top of the world having a lovely day. When he mentioned I reminded him of his sister and I said 'Thank you', I thought it was a compliment.

"I had no idea what he was thinking, and perhaps I should have seen something was up."

Following the wedding, Emma and Caspar had a turbulent honeymoon which resulted in them spending most of their time apart. The bride revealed that she was in a "big old honeymoon suite alone" and felt "quite lonely".

Even after Caspar said he didn't find her attractive because he usually goes for petite girls, and him airing his frustrations with the experts' matchmaking at the first commitment ceremony, Emma stayed in the experiment.

Emma told Caspar he needed to work on view on women. Picture: Channel 4

Explaining her decision to stay she said: "I needed to stop thinking, 'Oh my life’s fine without them,' and leaving. I absolutely was not going to let one conversation, or one argument, throw away a marriage. I had given up a lot to be there.

"I also couldn’t go back to my friends just a week after the wedding to say I’d left the experiment...Caspar had the same mindset. We both wanted to work at it."

She also had reservations about leaving as she wanted to experience the experiment in full, including the dinner parties and moving into an apartment with Caspar.

