The Reactions To Zendaya’s Dune Premiere Look Are As Iconic As The Metal Suit Itself

Zendaya's red carpet outfit at the Dune Part 2 world premiere broke the internet. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Zendaya’s Mugler outfit at the Dune 2 premiere in London well and truly broke the internet after she arrived on the red carpet.

Just when you expect Zendaya's to treat our eyes with a jaw-dropping outfit, the Dune 2 actress raises the bar all over again.

At the premiere of Dune: Part 2 on Thursday night in London, Zendaya pulled off a premiere look we don’t think we’ll ever stop thinking about. Tom Holland’s girlfriend showed up to the red carpet in a see-through robotic suit from Thierry Mugler’s 1995 archives.

Yes, it is the original suit, this is Zendaya we’re talking about here. Her stylist Law Roach was quick to let that fact be known over on social media as Zendaya’s image on the red carpet was shared across the world within a matter of minutes.

The suit consists of metal and see-through panels, perfect for the new sci-fi movie starring Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler which sees Timothée’s character Paul trek across the most dangerous planet in the universe as he tries to protect the future of his people, while having to choose between the love of his life and the fate of the universe.

Could you not tell that from Zendaya’s outfit?

Zendaya at the premiere of Dune Part 2. Picture: Getty

Over on X (formerly Twitter), fans' reactions are just as memorable as Zendaya’s suit is becoming.

“Zendaya really having her own Met Gala during the Dune press tour,” one person correctly commented.

“Zendaya is absolutely someone you call to see what she’s wearing b4 you get ready [sic],” said another person.

The stars of Dune: Part Two at the World Premiere. Picture: Getty

A third wrote: “zendaya in thee thierry mugler fall 1995 haute couture robot suit, this is literally a piece of fashion history and the fact that it’s not a remake but directly from manfred’s archives!! UGHH IM SO GAGGED.”

“Zendaya have some mercy,” wrote another, as another fan tweeted: “Actors when they think they’ve pulled a good outfit and then find out zendaya is gonna be at the same event.”

Zendaya wore a Thierry Mugler robot suit from the 1995 archives. Picture: Getty

Timothée and his co-stars rocked similar sci-fi-inspired outfits, with Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend showing up in metallic silver trousers while Florence looked other-worldly in a gorgeous shimmering black hooded gown.

Meanwhile, Austin commanded attention in a sweeping black floor-length cloak paired with a white vest top and wide-leg trousers.

Anya Taylor Joy looked equally as godly in a white gown which swept around her silhouette in an ethereal fashion.

