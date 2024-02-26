Zendaya's Latest Dune 2 Premiere Outfit Leaves Us Speechless All Over Again

26 February 2024

Zendaya wowed at another Dune 2 movie premiere
Zendaya wowed at another Dune 2 movie premiere. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Zendaya’s Dune 2 premiere outfit in New York City continues her theme of jaw-dropping fashion choices and she has not disappointed her fans.

The press tour for the highly anticipated film Dune: Part Two has been the gift that keeps on giving.

After blowing everyone’s minds in London earlier this month in her Mugler robot suit outfit, Zendaya obviously has a lot more explosive fashion packed in her arsenal.

Alongside her cast mates; Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Anya Taylor-Joy, on Sunday saw the 27-year-old actress rock up to the red carpet in New York City wearing a dress that sent us to outer space.

Law Roach still chooses to style Zendaya despite retiring from the game.
Law Roach still chooses to style Zendaya despite retiring from the game. Picture: Getty

We expect nothing less with Law Roach still by her side, choosing to style her despite retiring from the game.

The lightly avant-garde statement piece featured a Stephane Rolland couture floor length white gown with eye-widening cut outs designed to follow the contours of the actress' body.

From Zendaya’s chest, down past her hips bones, the slashed cut outs looked like some sort of alien symbol etched over her, perfectly on brand for the movie she's promoting.

But Zendaya wouldn’t just show up in a long sleeve white dress with cut outs, now would she? The hem of the dress is where the art lay. Decorated with 3D golden sculptural detailing, the bottom of the dress looked like it had beautiful fungus blossoming from it.

Zendaya's toned down makeup perfectly compliments the artistry in her dress.
Zendaya's toned down makeup perfectly compliments the artistry in her dress. Picture: Getty

Zendaya let the dress speak for itself as she muted her make-up into a more natural style, her hair long and wavy was set to flow behind her.

There was minimal to no jewellery around her neck and ears, however she more than made up for it with the chunky silver rings that adorned her fingers.

The woman can seriously do no wrong, at this point. We firmly believe she could show up on the red carpet in a garbage bag and have us all on the floor thanking her for it.

Zendaya was joined on the NYC red carpet with her fellow cast mates, as Timothée toned it down wearing a two coloured all-leather look, Florence wowed in a shimmering, silver floor length gown. Austin looked classy as ever in a white tuxedo jacket, and Anya looked ethereal in a gold dress with unusual black netted overlay.

The cast have been dressing in theme since the Dune: Part Two press tour began.
The cast have been dressing in theme since the Dune: Part Two press tour began. Picture: Getty

The cast has been knocking the space themed fashion out of the park since this press tour began for Dune 2 and it’s not easy to keep up with Zendaya and yet they’ve been hot on her heels.

But a fan favourite look had to have been the matching leather jumpsuits that both Timothée and Zendaya showed up in at the Seoul, South Korea premiere.

The idea for matching outfits supposedly came from Law, however the jumpsuits themselves were designed by South Korean designer Juun J.

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet rocked matching jumpsuits designed by South Korea's own Juun J.
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet rocked matching jumpsuits designed by South Korea's own Juun J. Picture: Getty

Zendaya’s peach version was elegantly placed off the shoulder and Timothée’s was dressed in a grey version. They both accessorised with matching silver necklaces.

Their choice to involve local talent when it came to picking their outfits was applauded by press and fans alike and even Timothée expressed his approval and excitement at the collaboration when speaking to Vogue Korea.

“I think it’s wonderful to support the designers here… This was Law’s beautiful idea and creation. But thank you to Juun J for this opportunity to wear his beautiful clothes.”

