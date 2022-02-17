Tom Holland And Zendaya Match Outfits During PDA-Packed Date Night

17 February 2022, 12:56

Tom Holland and Zendaya holding hands during their date night has us in our feels
Tom Holland and Zendaya holding hands during their date night has us in our feels. Picture: Getty
Fans will never get tired of seeing Tom Holland and Zendaya holding hands during their romantic outings!

We didn’t need any more reason to believe Tom Holland and Zendaya are couple goals, but their latest outing just proved it even more.

Although the Spider-Man co-stars have never publicly opened up about their romance, their PDA has more than confirmed it to fans.

Zendaya Joins Boyfriend Tom Holland And His Family For Night At The Theatre

Tom and Zendaya held hands during their latest date night in New York City as they were pictured leaving their hotel in colour-coordinated outfits.

Yep, our hearts are melting too!

Tom Holland and Zendaya packed on the PDA during their latest date night
Tom Holland and Zendaya packed on the PDA during their latest date night. Picture: Getty
Tom Holland and Zendaya have shared some super cute couple moments
Tom Holland and Zendaya have shared some super cute couple moments. Picture: Getty

Following New York Fashion Week, the lovebirds headed out on a date night while Tom sported a black turtleneck and a seriously suave grey suit.

Meanwhile, the Euphoria actress looked chic as ever in a black oversized shirt dress alongside tights and some very elegant heels.

The couple even sported matching black face masks.

It’s safe to say Tom and Zendaya have become more and more smitten with each other over the past few months.

Tom Holland and Zendaya began dating last year
Tom Holland and Zendaya began dating last year. Picture: Getty
Tom Holland and Zendaya frequently gush over each other in interviews
Tom Holland and Zendaya frequently gush over each other in interviews. Picture: @tomholland2013/Instagram

So much so, that the Spider-Man actor himself has reportedly purchased a £3million home in London, which he is set to share with his Dune star girlfriend.

This is the latest in the A-list couple’s romantic outings after Zendaya was spotted adorably embracing Tom around his waist just a few weeks ago as they joined the British actor’s family for a night at the theatre.

We just can’t get enough of them!

