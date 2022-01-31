Tom Holland Buys £3Million London Home To Share With Zendaya

31 January 2022, 11:00

Tom Holland has splashed the cash on a new pad
Tom Holland has splashed the cash on a new pad. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tom Holland has bought a lavish home in London, sparking rumours that he and girlfriend Zendaya will be moving in together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Holland and Zendaya may be spending a lot more time in London from now on, after being spotted in the capital on a family theatre night last week.

Rumours have been swirling that the Spider-Man co-stars’ relationship is heating up as frontman Tom splashes a whopping £3million on a mansion in Richmond, South West London.

Zendaya & Tom Holland Were Warned Not To Date By Spider-Man Producer

The young power couple seems as loved up as ever as they potentially gear up to moving in together...

Zendaya and Tom were spotted for the first time as a couple in July 2021
Zendaya and Tom were spotted for the first time as a couple in July 2021. Picture: Alamy

The six-bedroom property is currently undergoing renovations that will add a gym, cinema, games room, and sauna.

Holland has also been granted planning permission to extend the size of the basement.

The Uncharted actor already owns an apartment in the city, whereas the Euphoria star has a £3million home of her own in Los Angeles.

Tom is a London local as he grew up in Kingston upon Thames, just a stone's throw away from his new mansion – so he'll remain close to family!

Tom Holland has put down £3million from his Spider-Man income on a Richmond home
Tom Holland has put down £3million from his Spider-Man income on a Richmond home. Picture: Alamy
Tom Holland and Zendaya have co-starred in the 'Spider-Man' franchise since 2017
Tom Holland and Zendaya have co-starred in the 'Spider-Man' franchise since 2017. Picture: Alamy

A source told the MailOnline: "Tom has spent quite some time making this house into his perfect home and Zendaya has been visiting him in London, so let's see.

"They are Hollywood's hot, young couple and don't want to be apart."

Tom and Zendaya, both 25, met on the set of their franchise back in 2016, with their romance only being confirmed in July 2021 after years of dating rumours.

