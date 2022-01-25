Zendaya Joins Boyfriend Tom Holland And His Family For Night At The Theatre

Zendaya joined Tom Holland and his family at the theatre. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Nothing says ‘we’re getting serious’ like a night at the theatre with your boyfriend’s family, right Zendaya?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been spending time in London with his family after a busy run of promo on their latest Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, and then Zendaya’s new series of Euphoria.

The couple – who started dating last year – stopped by Tom’s family home as seen in pictures obtained by MailOnline, before getting a car into London to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the theatre.

Inside Zendaya’s Family From Her Mum To Her Siblings

Proving they’re as close as ever, Zendaya walked with her hand around Tom’s waist, arriving at his parents’ house in comfy outfits before getting dolled up for the evening.

Tom Holland and Zendaya started dating in July 2021. Picture: Getty

Zendaya remained our fashion goals in the comfiest-looking fleece and navy tracksuit bottoms while Tom stayed casual in jeans and a pink sweatshirt.

The pair arrived in Tom’s luxury car, an electric Porsche Taycan, before heading into his family’s house.

It’s reported the showbiz couple had security guards with them for the duration of the evening.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are serious about one another. Picture: Getty

Zendaya and Tom have been dating since last year and haven’t yet spoken openly about their relationship, but haven’t hidden it either.

Their romance was revealed when they were pictured kissing in a car in July 2021 and as they promoted Spider-Man they walked the red carpet together on numerous occasions.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital