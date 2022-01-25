Zendaya Joins Boyfriend Tom Holland And His Family For Night At The Theatre

25 January 2022, 15:30

Zendaya joined Tom Holland and his family at the theatre
Zendaya joined Tom Holland and his family at the theatre. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Nothing says ‘we’re getting serious’ like a night at the theatre with your boyfriend’s family, right Zendaya?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been spending time in London with his family after a busy run of promo on their latest Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, and then Zendaya’s new series of Euphoria.

The couple – who started dating last year – stopped by Tom’s family home as seen in pictures obtained by MailOnline, before getting a car into London to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the theatre.

Inside Zendaya’s Family From Her Mum To Her Siblings

Proving they’re as close as ever, Zendaya walked with her hand around Tom’s waist, arriving at his parents’ house in comfy outfits before getting dolled up for the evening.

Tom Holland and Zendaya started dating in July 2021
Tom Holland and Zendaya started dating in July 2021. Picture: Getty

Zendaya remained our fashion goals in the comfiest-looking fleece and navy tracksuit bottoms while Tom stayed casual in jeans and a pink sweatshirt.

The pair arrived in Tom’s luxury car, an electric Porsche Taycan, before heading into his family’s house.

It’s reported the showbiz couple had security guards with them for the duration of the evening.

Zendaya and Tom Holland are serious about one another
Zendaya and Tom Holland are serious about one another. Picture: Getty

Zendaya and Tom have been dating since last year and haven’t yet spoken openly about their relationship, but haven’t hidden it either.

Their romance was revealed when they were pictured kissing in a car in July 2021 and as they promoted Spider-Man they walked the red carpet together on numerous occasions.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of the Too Hot To Handle season 3 rule breaks

Every Rule Break From Too Hot To Handle Season 3 & How Much They Cost

What's your best 'Euphoria' attire?

What Would You Wear To Euphoria High? Inside The Latest TikTok Fashion Trend

Big Brother US' Whitney Williams claims Too Hot To Handle star Gerrie proposed to her before filming

Too Hot To Handle Star Gerrie Labuschagne ‘Proposed To His Girlfriend’ Before Going On Show
Harry Styles has made friendly connections with a lot of stars

Harry Styles Celebrity Friends: Inside His Inner Showbiz Circle

Kanye West has made his concerns known to Kim Kardashian

Kanye West Blasts Kim Kardashian For Allowing North To Wear Make-Up On TikTok

Fans can't get over how different Faye Winter looks since leaving Love Island

Love Island Fans Can’t Get Over ‘How Different’ Faye Looks Months After Dissolving Filler

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

Tom Grennan wowed the crowds at the JBB

Tom Grennan Made The Vibes At The O2 Skyrocket During His Jingle Bell Ball Set

JLS gave fans a memorable performance at JBB

JLS Took Over The O2 With Their Countless Bangers At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball

KSI had a spellbinding debut at the Jingle Bell Ball

KSI Owned The Stage As He Made His Jingle Bell Ball Debut

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star