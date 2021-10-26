Here's How Long Zendaya Was Actually In 'Dune' For

26 October 2021, 16:40

Zendaya had a surprisingly short screen time in Dune
Zendaya had a surprisingly short screen time in Dune. Picture: Warner/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Amid Dune's long-awaited release, fans seem to all have the same question on their minds – how long was Zenday on-screen for?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the science-fiction blockbuster, Dune, which boasts an impressive young cast led by Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, both 25.

However, fans were surprised by Zendaya's limited screentime in the flick as she's been at the forefront of the movie's promotion.

Zendaya Just Listed What She Loves About Tom Holland

It didn't take long for audiences to take to Twitter to discuss the ex-Disney star's role...

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have been promoting Dune for months
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have been promoting Dune for months. Picture: Getty

The long-awaited Dune was released on October 21st and it left many fans all thinking the same question – how long was Zendaya on screen for?

The Spiderman: No Way Home actress portrayed the character of Chani, who was assumed to have a much larger role in the flick.

However, out of the film's whopping two-hour-thirty-five-minute run time, Zendaya is only seen for roughly seven of those minutes!

Luckily for fans, it's been teased that the role of Chani will be a much larger part of the sequel to Dune.

Fans were surprised by Zendaya's lack of lines
Fans were surprised by Zendaya's lack of lines. Picture: Getty

Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides – portrayed by Chalamet – and his adventure to a dangerous planet as he attempts to save the future of his family and people.

Fans let out their frustrations about Zendaya's few lines via the Twittersphere, with one user writing: "WHAT DO YOU MEAN ZENDAYA IS ONLY IN DUNE FOR SEVEN MINUTES [sic]."

Another confused stan wrote: "One thing about Zendaya, she owns her 7 minutes of screentime in Dune!"

Despite the surprisingly short appearance made by the Disney alumna, everyone still seemed wowed by another amazing performance from the young star!

We can't wait to see Zendaya take on a more central role in the next movie – fingers crossed it will be released sooner rather than later!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

What are Hardin and Tessa's ages in After We Fell?

How Old Are Hardin And Tessa In After We Fell?

Travis Barker had his ex Shanna Moakler's name tattooed on his left arm

Did Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Just Respond To His Tattoo Of Kourtney Kardashian's Lips?
Disora will give Perrie Edwards a new stream of income

How Much Money Perrie Edwards Could Make From Disora Fashion Brand

When will Dua Lipa release another album?

When Will Dua Lipa Release Her Third Album?

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury had £800K worth of their belongings stolen

What Was Stolen In Molly-Mae Hague And Tommy Fury’s £800K Home Burglary Including Jewellery
Giovanni Pernice released a statement to Instagram

Giovanni Pernice Confirms Split From Maura Higgins On Instagram

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him