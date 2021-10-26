Here's How Long Zendaya Was Actually In 'Dune' For

Zendaya had a surprisingly short screen time in Dune. Picture: Warner/Getty

By Capital FM

Amid Dune's long-awaited release, fans seem to all have the same question on their minds – how long was Zenday on-screen for?

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the science-fiction blockbuster, Dune, which boasts an impressive young cast led by Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, both 25.

However, fans were surprised by Zendaya's limited screentime in the flick as she's been at the forefront of the movie's promotion.

It didn't take long for audiences to take to Twitter to discuss the ex-Disney star's role...

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have been promoting Dune for months. Picture: Getty

The long-awaited Dune was released on October 21st and it left many fans all thinking the same question – how long was Zendaya on screen for?

The Spiderman: No Way Home actress portrayed the character of Chani, who was assumed to have a much larger role in the flick.

However, out of the film's whopping two-hour-thirty-five-minute run time, Zendaya is only seen for roughly seven of those minutes!

Luckily for fans, it's been teased that the role of Chani will be a much larger part of the sequel to Dune.

Fans were surprised by Zendaya's lack of lines. Picture: Getty

Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides – portrayed by Chalamet – and his adventure to a dangerous planet as he attempts to save the future of his family and people.

Fans let out their frustrations about Zendaya's few lines via the Twittersphere, with one user writing: "WHAT DO YOU MEAN ZENDAYA IS ONLY IN DUNE FOR SEVEN MINUTES [sic]."

Another confused stan wrote: "One thing about Zendaya, she owns her 7 minutes of screentime in Dune!"

WHAT DO YOU MEAN ZENDAYA IS ONLY IN DUNE FOR SEVEN MINUTES pic.twitter.com/NHH0es6JFm — anna says abortion is healthcare (@GrahSeeYa) October 22, 2021

Gotta give Zendaya credit. She's been working that #Dune promotional tour like someone who had more than five lines in the movie. Attagirl. — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) October 23, 2021

Zendaya after 7 minutes of screen time on Dune: pic.twitter.com/JhZTMVub7t — 🎃🔪Rhino🩸 (@TheeMockingjqy) October 25, 2021

Despite the surprisingly short appearance made by the Disney alumna, everyone still seemed wowed by another amazing performance from the young star!

We can't wait to see Zendaya take on a more central role in the next movie – fingers crossed it will be released sooner rather than later!

