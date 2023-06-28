Tom Holland And Zendaya Singing ‘Love On Top’ At A Beyoncé Concert Is Exactly What We Needed To See

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted singing along to 'Love on Top' at Beyoncé. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the cutest couple in Hollywood, a fact we know to be true even though they keep their relationship low-key.

Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya went public with their relationship in 2021, and although they keep their romance mostly out of the limelight it doesn’t stop them from behaving like any other young couple in love.

And on June 27th they proved they’re still as obsessed with each other as ever after they were spotted singing and dancing to ‘Love On Top’ at Beyoncé’s ’Renaissance’ concert.

Pointing at each other and just having the absolute time of their lives, the Hollywood pair made fans fall in love with them all over again.

The couple were at Bey’s show in Warsaw, Poland, keeping a low profile at the back of their section, wearing casual outfits as they enjoyed a night off together.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been together since 2021. Picture: Getty

Tom Holland and Zendaya singing ‘Love On Top’ to each other at Beyoncé’s concert.



pic.twitter.com/wdC1Rf5imL — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 28, 2023

Tom recently made some rare admissions about their relationship in an interview with BuzzFeed, talking about when he and Zendaya fell in love on set.

Asked what his ‘rizz’ is like, Tom responded: “I have no rizz whatsoever, I have limited rizz.

"I need you to fall in love with me, really, for it to work," he continued. "So, long game. Probably making a movie with each other — it definitely helps when the characters are falling in love with one another, you can sort of blur the lines a little bit."

He went on: “That's kind of where my rizz is at. And, you know, I'm locked up. I'm happy and in love so I've got no need for rizz.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya met in 2016 on Spider-Man. Picture: Getty

Tom and Zendaya started dating in 2021 after having worked together on the Spider-Man movies since 2016. They seemed to become instant besties, hanging out with each other's families and friends when they weren't filming, but things quickly blossomed into more.

It wasn't until 2021 they were seen kissing in a car and never actually confirmed their relationship, but the PDA-filled social media posts did all the talking.

Just recently they were seen on holiday in Venice, looking smitten as they enjoyed a gondola ride through the city.

