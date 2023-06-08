Tom Holland Announces A Year Hiatus From Acting After Dark Show 'Broke' Him

Tom Holland is "taking a break". Picture: Getty/Apple TV+

By Savannah Roberts

Tom Holland announced an acting hiatus after his role in The Crowded Room "broke" him.

Tom Holland has revealed that he will be taking a year-long break from acting after his latest role proved an emotional challenge.

In an interview with Extra, the 27-year-old star got candid about how The Crowded Room took its toll, calling his experience working on the crime thriller a "tough time".

The Apple TV+ limited series shows Tom portray Danny Sullivan, a man arrested for his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979; the character is inspired by the real-life Billy Milligan.

The show explores Danny's mental health issues and follows his dissociative identity disorder diagnosis, Holland said the role made him "explore certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before".

Tom Holland has spoken about taking a break. Picture: Getty

The Spider-Man actor wasn't only the star of the dark series but he also served as a producer, something that he described as an added challenge.

"And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure," Tom told the publication.

Despite the new job role's demanding nature, he revealed that he “loved the learning curve of becoming a producer."

When talking about this strong work ethic, Tom opened up and revealed that The Crowded Room "broke" him.

He said: "I’ve lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me.

Tom took on a dark new role with The Crowded Room. Picture: Apple TV+

"There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low," the actor told Extra.

Holland then announced his plans to take some time off as he sheds his latest role: "I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.

"I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain."

