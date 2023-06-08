Tom Holland Announces A Year Hiatus From Acting After Dark Show 'Broke' Him

8 June 2023, 10:36 | Updated: 8 June 2023, 17:04

Tom Holland is "taking a break"
Tom Holland is "taking a break". Picture: Getty/Apple TV+

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Savannah Roberts

Tom Holland announced an acting hiatus after his role in The Crowded Room "broke" him.

Tom Holland has revealed that he will be taking a year-long break from acting after his latest role proved an emotional challenge.

In an interview with Extra, the 27-year-old star got candid about how The Crowded Room took its toll, calling his experience working on the crime thriller a "tough time".

The Apple TV+ limited series shows Tom portray Danny Sullivan, a man arrested for his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979; the character is inspired by the real-life Billy Milligan.

The show explores Danny's mental health issues and follows his dissociative identity disorder diagnosis, Holland said the role made him "explore certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before".

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy Usher concert

Tom Holland has spoken about taking a break
Tom Holland has spoken about taking a break. Picture: Getty

The Spider-Man actor wasn't only the star of the dark series but he also served as a producer, something that he described as an added challenge.

"And then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure," Tom told the publication.

Despite the new job role's demanding nature, he revealed that he “loved the learning curve of becoming a producer."

When talking about this strong work ethic, Tom opened up and revealed that The Crowded Room "broke" him.

He said: "I’ve lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Then again, the show did break me.

Tom took on a dark new role with The Crowded Room
Tom took on a dark new role with The Crowded Room. Picture: Apple TV+

"There did come a time where I needed a break and disappeared and went to Mexico for a week and had time on a beach and laid low," the actor told Extra.

Holland then announced his plans to take some time off as he sheds his latest role: "I’m now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.

"I am excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work wasn’t in vain."

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Exclusive
Watch Niall Horan's 'Behind The Post'

WATCH: Niall Horan Talks Feeling 'Proud' Of One Direction In 'Behind The Post'

Get to know Whitney Adebayo

Meet Love Island's Whitney Adebayo: The Bombshell's Age, Job, Instagram & More

Love Island

The Love Island season 10 beauty guide and the makeup products islanders have used

All The Makeup & Beauty Products Worn By Love Islanders This Season

Features

Love Island’s 2023 summer cast has been unveiled

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Contestants

Love Island

All the details on Love Island's Jess Harding from her age to her career

Meet Love Island’s Jess Harding: Age, Instagram & Details On The Company She Runs

All the artists on the Barbie soundtrack

'Barbie The Album': All The Confirmed Artists On The Soundtrack – Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj & More

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star