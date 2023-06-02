Zendaya Gushes Over Boyfriend Tom Holland In Sweet Birthday Tribute

Zendaya shared an adorable birthday tribute to boyfriend Tom Holland
Zendaya shared an adorable birthday tribute to boyfriend Tom Holland. Picture: Alamy
Zendaya went out of her way to show her beau Tom Holland just how she feels about him as he marked his 27th birthday.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have proved time and time again that they’re Hollywood’s most adorable couple, and it looks like it still rings true!

The Euphoria actress wanted everyone to know she was strictly heart-eyes for her boyfriend as he marked his 27th year around the sun, while she gave us an insight into their holiday.

In a birthday tribute to her Spider-Man beau, Zendaya shared a snap on her Instagram Stories of Tom in the ocean throwing up a heart sign with his hands, followed by a clearer photo of the actor as he stood on the rocks in front of the ocean.

She simply tagged her beau and added a heart-eye emoji, marking Tom’s 27th birthday.

Zendaya shared a rare snap of Tom Holland to celebrate his 27th birthday
Zendaya shared a rare snap of Tom Holland to celebrate his 27th birthday. Picture: Zendaya/Instagram

Soon after, Tom took to Instagram to thank everyone for the birthday messages he had received alongside a candid snap of him carrying a pair of water shoes as he stood on the beach wearing a helmet on his head and donning a pair of sunglasses.

He jokingly branded it the ‘sexiest picture ever taken’ of him - and it seems his girlfriend agreed!

Rushing to like the picture, Zendaya also left a pretty self-explanatory heart-eye emoji in the comments, letting us all know they’re still the most loved-up couple around.

Zendayd gushed over her beau Tom Holland
Zendayd gushed over her beau Tom Holland. Picture: Zendaya/Instagram
Tom Holland and Zendaya have been together since 2021
Tom Holland and Zendaya have been together since 2021. Picture: Alamy

This comes after it was reported earlier this week that the pair are set to reprise their roles in an upcoming fourth Spider-Man movie!

The couple first met after starring as Spider-Man and MJ, respectively, in the first movie instalment, and went on to confirm their romance in 2021.

They’ve been going from strength to strength since, melting our hearts with each interaction they have!

