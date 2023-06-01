Zendaya & Tom Holland Set To Star In Fourth 'Spider-Man' Movie

1 June 2023, 15:58

Zendaya and Tom Holland are making a fourth movie
Zendaya and Tom Holland are making a fourth movie. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Spider-Man 4 has received the green light from movie bosses and Tom Holland and Zendaya are set to reprise their roles.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It looks like a fourth Spider-Man movie is in the works, meaning that Tom Holland and Zendaya will share the screen once again!

Producer Amy Pascal spoke to Variety about that long-rumoured fourth instalment of the franchise, revealing that the project is still in the works but its progress has been stalled due to the ongoing 2023 writers strike.

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

"Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are," she told the publication.

Pascal and the crew are keen to get another Spider-Man into production but stand by the writers' cause, she said: "Nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy Usher concert

Tom and Zendaya could be appearing in another movie
Tom and Zendaya could be appearing in another movie. Picture: Alamy

However, the chairperson of Sony Pictures Entertainment Tom Rothman had a different approach when addressing the rumours, he said: "If I told you, I’d have to kill you.”

The halted film will be the follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home which hit theatres in 2021, meaning fans have already been waiting a while for movie number four.

The reimagined Spider-Man universe, fronted by Holland, first began with Spider-Man: Homecoming, which came out in 2017 and it soon got a sequel in 2019 with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Whilst fans might not be seeing Tom and Zendaya co-star for just a while longer, they're still getting small insights here and there into their relationship.

Zendaya and Tom Holland set to star in their fourth film together
Zendaya and Tom Holland set to star in their fourth film together. Picture: Alamy

As we all know by now, the internet was sent into a frenzy in July 2021 when it was confirmed that the colleagues and best friends were, in fact, boyfriend and girlfriend!

Funnily enough, producer Pascal had warned the two stars not to fall each other whilst working on the films, she revealed to The New York Times “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture.

"Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to," she said to them – and the rest is history!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Love Island’s 2023 summer cast has been unveiled

Love Island’s 2023 Summer Line-Up: All The Confirmed Contestants

Love Island

The lowdown on a potential XO, Kitty season 2

Will There Be An ‘XO, Kitty’ Season 2? Everything We Know So Far Including Potential Release Date & More

Love Island's Ruchee revealed she almost appeared on the show three years ago

Why Ruchee Gurung Turned Down Love Island Three Years Ago

Taylor Swift's former home on Cornelia Street, in New York, is up for sale

Taylor Swift’s Cornelia Street Home Is Up For Sale For £14 Million

Is Kim Kardashian dating again?

Who Is Kim Kardashian Dating Now? Fans Think She Could Be In A New Relationship

Kim is dating someone new

Kim Kardashian Teases New Man After Pete Davidson Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star