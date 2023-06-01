Zendaya & Tom Holland Set To Star In Fourth 'Spider-Man' Movie

Zendaya and Tom Holland are making a fourth movie. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Spider-Man 4 has received the green light from movie bosses and Tom Holland and Zendaya are set to reprise their roles.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It looks like a fourth Spider-Man movie is in the works, meaning that Tom Holland and Zendaya will share the screen once again!

Producer Amy Pascal spoke to Variety about that long-rumoured fourth instalment of the franchise, revealing that the project is still in the works but its progress has been stalled due to the ongoing 2023 writers strike.

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

"Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are," she told the publication.

Pascal and the crew are keen to get another Spider-Man into production but stand by the writers' cause, she said: "Nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy Usher concert

Tom and Zendaya could be appearing in another movie. Picture: Alamy

However, the chairperson of Sony Pictures Entertainment Tom Rothman had a different approach when addressing the rumours, he said: "If I told you, I’d have to kill you.”

The halted film will be the follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home which hit theatres in 2021, meaning fans have already been waiting a while for movie number four.

The reimagined Spider-Man universe, fronted by Holland, first began with Spider-Man: Homecoming, which came out in 2017 and it soon got a sequel in 2019 with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Whilst fans might not be seeing Tom and Zendaya co-star for just a while longer, they're still getting small insights here and there into their relationship.

Zendaya and Tom Holland set to star in their fourth film together. Picture: Alamy

As we all know by now, the internet was sent into a frenzy in July 2021 when it was confirmed that the colleagues and best friends were, in fact, boyfriend and girlfriend!

Funnily enough, producer Pascal had warned the two stars not to fall each other whilst working on the films, she revealed to The New York Times “I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture.

"Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to," she said to them – and the rest is history!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital