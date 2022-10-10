What Tom Holland And Zendaya Got Up To During Their Trip To Paris

Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris, France. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Capital FM

Tom Holland and Zendaya continue to be one of the most loved-up couples around following their romantic trip to Paris.

Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris over the weekend, proving they’re just about everyone’s fave couple around!

In between their busy work schedules, the pair always find time to break away for a getaway, and this time they headed to the love capital of the world.

Stopping off for a super elegant date, the couple were pictured exploring the Louvre in Paris on Saturday as they walked hand-in-hand for their tour of the museum.

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Zendaya Gives Heartfelt Speech After Historic Emmy Win

Tom Holland and Zendaya appeared to confirm they were dating in July 2021. Picture: Alamy

Zendaya and Tom Holland went on a date to the Louvre in Paris. Picture: Alamy

Taking in the culture, both Tom and Zendaya were dressed super chic as the former wore a striped top and fitted trousers, while the Euphoria star sported a blue shirt dress.

If that wasn’t romantic enough, the actors were spotted by fans at a burlesque show, in a clip that has since gone viral on TikTok as Tom is seen whispering in his girlfriend’s ear during the show.

This is the latest in the string of date nights the pair have enjoyed this year, which appears to get more wholesome by the day!

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for over a year. Picture: Getty

Zendaya, Tom Holland & Darnell Appling seen in Paris together. pic.twitter.com/ZwYFVfUWpO — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) October 7, 2022

If you don’t believe just how wholesome; earlier this year, the 26-year-olds were spotted on an adorable coffee date as they took the Malcolm & Marie star’s dog out around Boston!

We rest our case.

The Spider-Man co-stars first sparked relationship rumours in July last year, appearing to confirm they were more than just friends after being spotted sharing a kiss while sitting in a parked car together.

However, they’ve been besties for years after they were cast in the first Spider-Man movie together back in 2016.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital