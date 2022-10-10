What Tom Holland And Zendaya Got Up To During Their Trip To Paris

10 October 2022, 10:22

Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris, France
Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris, France. Picture: Alamy/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tom Holland and Zendaya continue to be one of the most loved-up couples around following their romantic trip to Paris.

Tom Holland and Zendaya enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris over the weekend, proving they’re just about everyone’s fave couple around!

In between their busy work schedules, the pair always find time to break away for a getaway, and this time they headed to the love capital of the world.

Stopping off for a super elegant date, the couple were pictured exploring the Louvre in Paris on Saturday as they walked hand-in-hand for their tour of the museum.

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Zendaya Gives Heartfelt Speech After Historic Emmy Win

Tom Holland and Zendaya appeared to confirm they were dating in July 2021
Tom Holland and Zendaya appeared to confirm they were dating in July 2021. Picture: Alamy
Zendaya and Tom Holland went on a date to the Louvre in Paris
Zendaya and Tom Holland went on a date to the Louvre in Paris. Picture: Alamy

Taking in the culture, both Tom and Zendaya were dressed super chic as the former wore a striped top and fitted trousers, while the Euphoria star sported a blue shirt dress.

If that wasn’t romantic enough, the actors were spotted by fans at a burlesque show, in a clip that has since gone viral on TikTok as Tom is seen whispering in his girlfriend’s ear during the show.

This is the latest in the string of date nights the pair have enjoyed this year, which appears to get more wholesome by the day!

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for over a year
Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for over a year. Picture: Getty

If you don’t believe just how wholesome; earlier this year, the 26-year-olds were spotted on an adorable coffee date as they took the Malcolm & Marie star’s dog out around Boston!

We rest our case.

The Spider-Man co-stars first sparked relationship rumours in July last year, appearing to confirm they were more than just friends after being spotted sharing a kiss while sitting in a parked car together.

However, they’ve been besties for years after they were cast in the first Spider-Man movie together back in 2016.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez My Mind and Me

Selena Gomez Is Releasing A New Song From ‘My Mind And Me’ Documentary

Selena Gomez talks about her fourth album

Selena Gomez Is Officially Working On Her Next Album

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Lizzo put Kanye on blast

Lizzo Hits Back At Kanye's Body Shaming Comments During Live Show

Fans have been speculating about what Rihanna has named her baby

What Has Rihanna Named Her Baby Boy?

Rihanna fans have been trying to guess her baby's name since she gave birth in May

Did Rihanna Just Drop A Huge Hint About Her Baby’s Name?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star