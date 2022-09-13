Zendaya Gives Heartfelt Speech After Historic Emmy Win

Zendaya got emotional during her poignant speech. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Zendaya emotionally reflected on her role as Rue following her milestone Emmy win, revealing in her acceptance speech, "my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people".

Zendaya is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with and during the Emmy Awards, she proved just that – all eyes were on her as she accepted the historic win.

The 26-year-old took home one of the most coveted awards of the night, winning the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for her work on Euphoria as the troubled teen Rue Bennett.

The former Disney darling has now become the youngest person to win two Emmys in the same category and has become the first Black woman to win Lead Actress twice.

Zendaya marked the milestone with an emotional acceptance speech that thanked friends, family and the Euphoria team as well as honouring the difficult themes explored on the HBO show.

Zendaya said she wants Euphoria to "help heal people". Picture: Getty

She reflected on her role as she addressed the Academy, and thanked Euphoria's executive producer: "Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me even in moments where I didn’t believe in myself."

Zendaya went on to deliver a poignant message about the series' dark subject matter, saying: "I just want to say you know, my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me," she continued, "I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know I’m so grateful for your stories."

She passionately said: "I carry them with me, and I carry them with her."

Zendaya won Outstanding Leading actress for her role on Euphoria. Picture: HBO

Zendaya made history with her lastest Emmy win. Picture: Getty

The history-making actress ended her heartfelt speech with another confession of gratitude: "So thank you so much."

Of course, forever the class act, Zendaya also took a moment to praise her fellow actresses, saying: "I’m so honoured to be beside you."

She thanked "the incredible, incredible cast and crew of Euphoria for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show" and expressed her love for all her HBO colleagues.

"Thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight," Zendaya said, she even revealed in an interview on the red carpet that the first person she texted after her win was her boyfriend – aw!

Tom Holland was not present at the Emmys, as The Greatest Showman star took her mum as her date, its assumed that the actor is currently in New York as he shoots his upcoming movie, The Crowded Room.

