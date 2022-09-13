Zendaya Gives Heartfelt Speech After Historic Emmy Win

13 September 2022, 11:40 | Updated: 13 September 2022, 14:08

Zendaya got emotional during her poignant speech
Zendaya got emotional during her poignant speech. Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Zendaya emotionally reflected on her role as Rue following her milestone Emmy win, revealing in her acceptance speech, "my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zendaya is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with and during the Emmy Awards, she proved just that – all eyes were on her as she accepted the historic win.

The 26-year-old took home one of the most coveted awards of the night, winning the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, for her work on Euphoria as the troubled teen Rue Bennett.

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

The former Disney darling has now become the youngest person to win two Emmys in the same category and has become the first Black woman to win Lead Actress twice.

Zendaya marked the milestone with an emotional acceptance speech that thanked friends, family and the Euphoria team as well as honouring the difficult themes explored on the HBO show.

Zendaya said she wants Euphoria to "help heal people"
Zendaya said she wants Euphoria to "help heal people". Picture: Getty

She reflected on her role as she addressed the Academy, and thanked Euphoria's executive producer: "Thank you to Sam [Levinson] for sharing Rue with me. Thank you for believing in me even in moments where I didn’t believe in myself."

Zendaya went on to deliver a poignant message about the series' dark subject matter, saying: "I just want to say you know, my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who has shared their story with me," she continued, "I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know I’m so grateful for your stories."

She passionately said: "I carry them with me, and I carry them with her."

Zendaya won Outstanding Leading actress for her role on Euphoria
Zendaya won Outstanding Leading actress for her role on Euphoria. Picture: HBO
Zendaya made history with her lastest Emmy win
Zendaya made history with her lastest Emmy win. Picture: Getty

The history-making actress ended her heartfelt speech with another confession of gratitude: "So thank you so much."

Of course, forever the class act, Zendaya also took a moment to praise her fellow actresses, saying: "I’m so honoured to be beside you."

She thanked "the incredible, incredible cast and crew of Euphoria for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show" and expressed her love for all her HBO colleagues.

"Thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight," Zendaya said, she even revealed in an interview on the red carpet that the first person she texted after her win was her boyfriend – aw!

Tom Holland was not present at the Emmys, as The Greatest Showman star took her mum as her date, its assumed that the actor is currently in New York as he shoots his upcoming movie, The Crowded Room.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Selena Gomez is working on a documentary

All The Details On Selena Gomez's Documentary 'My Mind & Me'

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens have set our High School Musical hearts on fire

Will Zac Efron And Vanessa Hudgens Appear In High School Musical Reunion With The Original Cast?

A new biopic is being made about Priscilla Presley and her memoir 'Elvis and Me'

Priscilla Biopic: All The Details From Jacob Elordi Cast As Elvis Presley To Release Date & More

Fans think Adele has addressed the marriage rumours

Adele 'Confirms She's Married' By Wearing Wedding Ring At Beyoncé's Birthday

Niall Horan's best on-stage moments date back to his time in One Direction

Niall Horan’s Most Memorable On Stage Moments From One Direction Tour To Famous Moves

Jennifer Coolidge's Emmys speech has been the talk of the internet

Why Jennifer Coolidge Is Trending After Her First Ever Emmys Win

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star