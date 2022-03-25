Zendaya And Tom Holland Spotted On Family Coffee Date With Dog

Tom Holland and Zendaya have been seen on another adorable date. Picture: Alamy

Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen on an adorable coffee date as they took the actress' dog out around Boston!

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been spotted yet again looking super loved-up!

The talented couple, both 25, have been seen out and about in Boston, Massachusetts, as it's rumoured that the Euphoria star is filming her next project in the city.

The Spider-Man co-stars have been turning everyone's heads on their recent slew of dates, Tom recently whisked Zendaya away to Italy for a romantic meal, and they spent some time with his family at a London theatre last month – they're just too cute!

Zendaya and Tom Holland were seen around Boston. Picture: Alamy

Boston.com reports that Zendaya is in the area filming for new romantic drama The Challengers, the Uncharted frontman flew out to see his beau whilst she was working.

Despite their busy shooting schedules, the pair still seem to be making time for date nights all over the globe!

Fans spotted the actors in the city and took to social media to share their disbelief and gush over their romantic antics.

One user wrote on Twitter: "Zendaya and Tom Holland walking around Boston the same time as me and I didn’t even see them…"

Tom and Zendaya were snapped looking lovingly at one another in a café, leading city-goers to comment on how cute their relationship is online!

Zendaya seen in Boston! pic.twitter.com/fnP54dflG9 — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) March 20, 2022

life goal: find someone who looks at you the way tom holland looks at zendaya pic.twitter.com/rJurL215Rh — 𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒍 (@bloodyrachell) March 21, 2022

One Twitter user wrote: "Life goal: find someone who looks at you the way Tom Holland looks at Zendaya [sic]."

The movie star couple cut casual figures as they dressed down for their day on the town, as they left the coffee shop fans got a look at Zendaya's dog too!

Zendaya's new flick is the latest project from Luca Guadagnino who directed the critically acclaimed adaption of Call Me By Your Name – featuring the actress' Dune co-star, Timothée Chalamet.

