Tom Holland And Zendaya Look So In Love During Their Whirlwind Trip To Italy

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted on a romantic date night. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Capital FM

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been spotted on yet another cute date night – with onlookers declaring the pair look as loved up as ever!

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship is the gift that keeps on giving as they treat fans to adorable moment after adorable moment!

Their latest antics that has got everyone talking is their romantic escape to none other than Rome – and it’s safe to say they look very loved up.

Tom Holland And Zendaya Match Outfits During PDA-Packed Date Night

The movie stars hit-up a trendy area of the Italian capital for a luxurious date night, dining at a celeb hot-spot Antica Pesa.

Sources that got an eyeful of the co-stars-turned-partners revealed to Page Six that they ‘looked in love’ and that Zendaya ‘seemed visibly thrilled’ by the date night.

Tom Holland and Zendaya were co-stars before getting together. Picture: Alamy

Apparently, all eyes were on the infatuated young couple as they took Italy by storm...

The Marvel man was allegedly seen at the luxurious spot in early February as he was in the area promoting his blockbuster film Uncharted.

It seems Holland loved the restaurant so much that he whisked Zendaya there too, reportedly intending to ‘surprise’ his girlfriend with a fancy traditional Italian meal – and it looked like it went down a treat!

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been spotted looking all loved up. Picture: Getty

tom holland and zendaya this week was simply everything <3 pic.twitter.com/g5qanxghA6 — best of tom & zendaya (@tomdayarchive) February 20, 2022

“They sat in a corner by the fireplace and were adorable together. They looked in love,” the source told the publication.

The compliments came pouring in for the Spider-Man stars, with the insider stating: “Zendaya looked stunning, even as simply dressed as she was.

“They are adorable together,” the source continued – we agree!

