Tom Holland And Zendaya Look So In Love During Their Whirlwind Trip To Italy

25 February 2022, 12:13 | Updated: 25 February 2022, 14:52

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted on a romantic date night
Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted on a romantic date night. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been spotted on yet another cute date night – with onlookers declaring the pair look as loved up as ever!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tom Holland and Zendaya’s relationship is the gift that keeps on giving as they treat fans to adorable moment after adorable moment!

Their latest antics that has got everyone talking is their romantic escape to none other than Rome – and it’s safe to say they look very loved up.

Tom Holland And Zendaya Match Outfits During PDA-Packed Date Night

The movie stars hit-up a trendy area of the Italian capital for a luxurious date night, dining at a celeb hot-spot Antica Pesa.

Sources that got an eyeful of the co-stars-turned-partners revealed to Page Six that they ‘looked in love’ and that Zendaya ‘seemed visibly thrilled’ by the date night.

Tom Holland and Zendaya were co-stars before getting together
Tom Holland and Zendaya were co-stars before getting together. Picture: Alamy

Apparently, all eyes were on the infatuated young couple as they took Italy by storm...

The Marvel man was allegedly seen at the luxurious spot in early February as he was in the area promoting his blockbuster film Uncharted.

It seems Holland loved the restaurant so much that he whisked Zendaya there too, reportedly intending to ‘surprise’ his girlfriend with a fancy traditional Italian meal – and it looked like it went down a treat!

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been spotted looking all loved up
Zendaya and Tom Holland have been spotted looking all loved up. Picture: Getty

“They sat in a corner by the fireplace and were adorable together. They looked in love,” the source told the publication.

The compliments came pouring in for the Spider-Man stars, with the insider stating: “Zendaya looked stunning, even as simply dressed as she was.

“They are adorable together,” the source continued – we agree!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will there be a One Direction reunion in 2022?

Will One Direction Get Back Together In 2022?

Pete Davidson left Instagram a week after signing up to the app

The Real Reason Pete Davidson Quit Instagram Amid Kanye West Drama

Is Joshua Bassett's new song 'Doppelganger' about Olivia Rodrigo?

Joshua Bassett Seemingly Sings About Ex Olivia Rodrigo In New Song ‘Doppelgänger’ Lyrics

Maralee Nichols explained why Tristan Thompson isn't listed as their baby's father on the birth certificate

Maralee Nichols Explains Why Tristan Thompson Isn’t Listed On Their Baby's Birth Certificate
Kim Kardashian pushed forward with her divorce

Kim Kardashian Moves Forward With Divorce After Kanye’s Instagram Posts Caused ‘Emotional Distress’
Exclusive
Joe Jonas spilled on Sophie Turner's birthday celebrations

WATCH: Joe Jonas Spills On Wife Sophie Turner’s Birthday Celebrations

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Johnny Knoxville destroys Sonny Jay's car

WATCH: Johnny Knoxville Destroys Sonny Jay's Car

Exclusive
Charlie Puth responds to Justin Bieber prank

WATCH: Charlie Puth Reacts To Justin Bieber Prank

Exclusive
George Ezra meets viral TikTok couple

George Ezra Finally Meets Viral TikTok Couple Whose Romantic Video To His Song Was Ruined By Pub Fight
Exclusive
GAYLE on collabing with Olivia Rodrigo

WATCH: GAYLE On Collabing With Olivia Rodrigo

Exclusive
Katy Perry impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

WATCH: Katy Perry Impersonates Orlando Bloom, Adele and Roman Kemp

Ed Sheeran had the time of his life at Capital's JBB

Ed Sheeran Closed The Jingle Bell Ball With A Medley Of Hits

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star