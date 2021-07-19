Dune Starring Zendaya Finally Has A Release Date: Cast, Plot, Trailer & All The Details You Need

19 July 2021, 16:27 | Updated: 19 July 2021, 16:43

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya star in Dune
Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya star in Dune. Picture: PA
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Dune, starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, is set to drop later in 2021, but who else is in the cast and what’s the release date? Here's what we know about the sci-fi movie so far.

Sci-fi film Dune is one of the most highly-anticipated movie releases this year, after it was originally meant to be released in 2020.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film features two massive talents; Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, in a world set far in the future.

All The Spiderman Co-Star Couples Before Zendaya And Tom Holland

But who else is part of the Dune cast? And when will it be released? Here’s what we know so far…

Zendaya has a lead role in Dune
Zendaya has a lead role in Dune. Picture: Getty
Timothée Chalamet is the lead in new movie Dune
Timothée Chalamet is the lead in new movie Dune. Picture: Getty

Who is in the cast of Dune?

Starring alongside Zendaya and Timothée is Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and Josh Brolin.

What’s the release date for Dune?

Dune is set to be released in IMAX cinemas on 22 October 2021.

Its release was delayed for obvious reasons.

Is there an official Dune trailer yet?

There is an official trailer, which you can watch above!

And it’s as mysterious and action-packed as we’d hoped, featuring Timothée and Zendaya’s excellent on-screen chemistry as well as some serious fighting skills.

What is Dune about?

The plot of Dune is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name.

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has adapted the first part of the book into Dune and a second film is in talks to follow, as he believes the book is too detailed to be compressed into just one movie.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, he said: "I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie.

“The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.”

The plot takes place in the future on a planet called Arrakis, which is the only place in the universe that produces ’spice’ - a substance needed to extend human life into superhuman. The film sees Timothée Chalamet’s character, Paul, fighting to protect the planet and the spice.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jake Cornish and Liam Reardon make controversial decision in 'Snog, Marry, Pie' challenge

Liam And Jake Both Kiss Kaz In Tonight’s Love Island – Leaving Millie And Liberty Livid

Sex Education season 3 hans't been confirmed yet

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date, Trailer, And All The Latest News

Halsey has welcomed her first baby

Halsey Announces Birth Of First Baby With Boyfriend Alev Aydin

Camila Cabello empowers followers on Tik Tok

Camila Cabello Shuts Down Body Shamers In Powerful New Tik Tok

Brad McClelland finally talks about how he feels for Lucinda Strafford

Love Island’s Brad McClelland Admits He Should Have ‘Said A Bit More’ To Lucinda Strafford Before Leaving The Villa
Jamie Lynn Spears performed some of Britney's songs in 2017 as part of a tribute

Who Is Jamie Lynn Spears And When Did She Perform Sister Britney’s Songs?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2