House Of The Dragon Finally Reveals Who King Viserys Actually Named As His Heir

Did Viserys Want Aegon To Be King? House Of The Dragon Reveals His Last Words To Alicent. Picture: HBO / Good Banana / Album, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo

By Sam Prance

Did Viserys change his mind and name Rhaenyra as his heir? House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3 reveals what King Viserys' last words to Alicent were and it explains who The Prince That Was Promised actually was.

Are you Team Black or Team Green? House of the Dragon has finally revealed who King Viserys I really wanted to be his heir.

Ever since House of the Dragon season 1 ended, fans have long debated who Viserys wanted to succeed him as ruler of the iron throne. Multiple times, Viserys made clear that he wanted Rhaenyra to take the crown. However, Alicent swore that he changed his mind on his deathbed leading to Aegon being crowned and Rhaenyra running away to contest his claim.

Viewers have long doubted whether Alicent was telling the truth and now we know what Viserys actually said when he died.

Who did Viserys want to succeed him?

Who did Viserys want to be king?

In House of the Dragon season 2, episode 3, Rhaenyra travels to Kings Landing in disguise in an attempt to talk with Alicent and stop the impending war. Dressed as a septa, she makes it inside the Grand Sept and confronts Alicent about what has happened. Rhaenyra accuses Alicent of betraying Viserys and lying but Alicent doubles down on her claims.

Alicent says: "He changed his mind. I swear this to you on the memory of my mother. I have been at times unkind but never untrue. I announced in that room that you would make a fine queen. Do you think me capable of such naked deceit?"

Rhaenyra then asks Alicent exactly what Viserys said and if he spoke her name at all. Alicent replies: "He was weary. It was hard at times to understand, but he spoke Aegon's name. He said that he was the prince that was promised to unite the realm." Rhaenyra then realises that Viserys wasn't changing his mind. He was quoting a story.

Alicent tells Rhaenyra Viserys' last words in House of the Dragon season 2. Picture: HBO

Rhaenyra says: "Did he say those exact words? The prince that was promised? He spoke to you of The Song of Ice and Fire. It's a story he once told about Aegon the Conqueror. There has been a mistake. Please you can prevent this Alice."

It's clear from Alicent's face that she realises her error. However, she storms off after finally insisting: "There's been no mistake. My father is gone from court. Cole is on the march, you know what Aemond is. It's too late Rhaenyra."

Naturally, the internet is losing it. Here are just a few of the funniest reactions so far.

Essentially, Rhaenyra is King Viserys I's true named heir and the impending war has all come down to a misunderstanding on Alicent's part. Viserys did speak about Aegon before dying but he was talking about Aegon The Conqueror not his son.

How this will unfold in future episodes is yet to be seen but it seems likely that a lot of bloodshed awaits us.

