House Of The Dragon's Fabien Frankel Limits Instagram Comments After Ser Criston Cole Hate

27 June 2024, 16:12

House Of The Dragon's Fabien Frankel Limits Instagram Comments After Ser Criston Cole Hate
House Of The Dragon's Fabien Frankel Limits Instagram Comments After Ser Criston Cole Hate. Picture: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images, LANDMARK MEDIA / Alamy Stock Photo
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Fabien Frankel has been subject to a torrent of online abuse based on the reaction to his House of the Dragon character.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

House of the Dragon actor Fabien Frankel has limited comments on Instagram after being subject to intense trolling online.

When House of the Dragon originally debuted in 2022, people fell in love with Fabien Frankel and his portrayal of Ser Criston Cole in the show. Ser Criston is Rhaenyra's first love interest. However, their relationship sours when Rhaenyra marries Ser Laenor. Since then, Ser Criston has become a major antagonist in the show with many viewers turning against him.

However, the hatred towards Ser Criston as a character has now resulted in people sending hate to Fabien who plays him.

House of the Dragon’s Fabien Frankel reacts to people hating Ser Criston

Earlier this week (June 24), a House of the Dragon fan account tweeted screenshots of the hate Fabien has been getting and wrote: "Fabien Frankel has now limited his comments on Instagram due to harassment. Please remember to separate the character from the actor. Fabien has done a wonderful job portraying Ser Criston Cole and he deserves praise for it."

Comments range from people saying they "hate" Fabien to people saying they hope someone "jumps" him. Fabien has since disabled comments from multiple Instagram posts.

It should go without saying that no actor should be subject to abuse based on the actions of a character they play.

Fans have since rushed to Fabien's posts where comments aren't limited to show him love and support.

When House of the Dragon season 1 originally came out, Fabien told Jimmy Fallon that he received hate over his character before the show even debuted. He said: "I sort of had an inkling that some people didn't like to me. We went to Comic Con and I remember all the actors lined up and I heard a guy go 'That guy plays Criston Cole. I hate that dude!'"

He added: "I was really confused. I was like, 'Wow, already?' It hasn't even come out yet!"

Read more House of the Dragon news here:

WATCH: House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

