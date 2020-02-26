Everything We Know About Harry Styles's Tiny Desk Concert & When It's Released

Harry Styles performed a Tiny Desk concert. Picture: Getty Images/ Twitter

Harry Styles is the latest singer to get behind NPR's Tiny Desk and put on a seriously intimate acoustic performance of some of his best hits in front of a few lucky fans- so, when does it drop and how can you watch it?

Harry Styles has officially put on one of fans' favourite features with an artist, a Tiny Desk concert at NPR's headquarters in Washington DC, with videos of the 'Adore You' singer playing guitar and posing for selfies surfacing, so, how and when can you watch the full performance?

For those of you who don't know, Tiny Desk is where artists literally get behind a very small table with their band and perform some of their most-loved hits, and has grown from a relative obscure feature from a US radio station, to have some of the biggest names on the planet lining up to take a spin.

Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, and Dave are just a few names who have taken to NPR's offices recently, and Haz obviously couldn't resist but try it out for himself- with employees taking to Twitter to say they've never seen such madness around with fans waiting outside for the former One Direction star.

One worker wrote: "This sweet creature came to the Tiny Desk today. Another reality check for me on just how damn lucky I am to work here. Harry Styles was a DREAM. His team was a DREAM. His band was a DREAM. Today truly was a d r e a m come true."

As if anyone needed reassuring what a truly great guy he is, there you have it!

People were reportedly asked not to post anything about the 'Watermelon Sugar' star's visit until he'd left the building (as word getting out would surely spell even more chaos), and after, office workers and fans alike couldn't help but gush about the 'dream' guest dropping by.

Wearing a baby blue knitted jumper and his trademark floppy locks, the singer looked super happy and ease chatting to people in between songs, and after a few snippets got posted online, we know he sang 'Watermelon Sugar'.

Although we don't have an official release date for the full length video which will be posted to their YouTube channel, the turn around is usually pretty quick- and NPR will understand the sheer volume of people wanting to view it!

In the meantime, we're just going to leave Lizzo's Tiny Desk here for the viewing, because it's the best thing ever, enjoy!

