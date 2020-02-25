Harry Styles' Fan Proves He Opens Your DMs As Her Poems Get Left On Read

25 February 2020, 11:14 | Updated: 25 February 2020, 11:23

Harry Styles has been reading fans' direct messages
Harry Styles has been reading fans' direct messages. Picture: Getty

A Harry Styles fan has given everyone hope that the ‘Falling’ star actually does read his DMs after he opened the poems she sent him.

Harry Styles has been reading DMs from fans and we have proof!

One girl who sent him a private message on Twitter, was left on read by the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer, and she shared the receipts.

WATCH: Harry Styles Teases Music Video For ‘Falling’ And It Looks Set To Share A Connection With 'Adore You'

The fan, @anchorkuki, sent him two poems she had written and said: “I promise to get these published if you share your opinion on it.”

The message had been penned to the One Direction star on November 4, 2019, and she only just noticed that he’s opened it!

A Harry Styles fan sent the 'Falling' star some poetry on Twitter
A Harry Styles fan sent the 'Falling' star some poetry on Twitter. Picture: Twitter
Harry Styles left a fan on read
Harry Styles left a fan on read. Picture: Twitter

Sharing the news, she tweeted: "This morning @Harry_Styles woke up and said, 'I am gonna tweet about Falling MV, but before that I am gonna read your poetry in DMs, Kuki.

"'However, I will not give you the luxury of receiving a DM from me’. Don't know if I should love him or hate him.”

Following up with another message to see if he’d lay his eyes on it too, she added: “Hi, how are you? Are you healthy? Are you eating well? Are you taking care of yourself?”

The ‘Adore You’ hitmaker’s fans rushed to the comments to congratulate Kuki, with one writing: "You should feel so extremely happy that he read it or at least I'm for you!!! [sic].”

Fans were excited to see Harry Styles opening Kuki's message
Fans were excited to see Harry Styles opening Kuki's message. Picture: Twitter
Fans reacted to Harry Styles opening his private messages
Fans reacted to Harry Styles opening his private messages. Picture: Twitter

"Ahhh kuki!! Even he didn’t answer, he read it!!! You deserve it so much [heart emoji],” added another.

A third wrote: "This is amazing that he read it!!!”

It turns out that Haz actually follows Kuki on the app, hence why she was able to send him a DM in the first place, but the hope is still there, especially after he recently started following a load of pop stars on Instagram.

Fingers crossed it’s a sign he’ll use that follow button more!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    No Time To Die artwork
    No Time To Die
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  2. 2
    To Die For artwork
    To Die For
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  3. 3
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  4. 4
    Roses (Imanbek Remix) artwork
    Roses (Imanbek Remix)
    SAINt JHN
    itunes
  5. 5
    Physical artwork
    Physical
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  6. 6
    Falling artwork
    Falling
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  7. 7
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  8. 8
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix) artwork
    Dance Monkey (James Scott & Luke Hepworth Remix)
    Tones & I
    itunes
  9. 9
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (ID9 Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  10. 10
    Intentions artwork
    Intentions
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  11. 11
    Birthday artwork
    Birthday
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  12. 12
    Lonely artwork
    Lonely
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  13. 13
    Adore You artwork
    Adore You
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  14. 14
    What a Man Gotta Do artwork
    What a Man Gotta Do
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  15. 15
    Don't Start Now artwork
    Don't Start Now
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    Better Off Without You artwork
    Better Off Without You
    Becky Hill feat. Shift K3y
    itunes
  17. 17
    You Should Be Sad (Tiesto Remix)
    Halsey
    itunes
  18. 18
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD) artwork
    Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)
    Eminem
    itunes
  19. 19
    Say So
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  20. 20
    Know Your Worth
    Khalid, Disclosure
    itunes
  21. 21
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy) artwork
    Own It (feat. Ed Sheeran & Burna Boy)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  22. 22
    Hold Me While You Wait artwork
    Hold Me While You Wait
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  23. 23
    Everything I Wanted artwork
    Everything I Wanted
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  24. 24
    My Oh My artwork
    My Oh My
    Camila Cabello eat. DaBaby
    itunes
  25. 25
    React artwork
    React
    The Pussycat Dolls
    itunes
  26. 26
    bad guy
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  27. 27
    Bruises artwork
    Bruises
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  28. 28
    Yummy artwork
    Yummy
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  29. 29
    This Is Real artwork
    This Is Real
    Jax Jones feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  30. 30
    After Hours
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  31. 31
    Memories artwork
    Memories
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  32. 32
    Lose You to Love Me artwork
    Lose You to Love Me
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  33. 33
    ON (feat. Sia)
    BTS
    itunes
  34. 34
    The Birthday Party
    The 1975
    itunes
  35. 35
    Don't Call Me Up artwork
    Don't Call Me Up
    Mabel
    itunes
  36. 36
    Stop This Flame
    Celeste
    itunes
  37. 37
    The Box
    Roddy Ricch
    itunes
  38. 38
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  39. 39
    Roxanne artwork
    Roxanne
    Arizona Zervas
    itunes
  40. 40
    Good As Hell artwork
    Good As Hell
    Lizzo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Hot On Capital

Who is BTS's Jungkook? Inside the K-Pop star's life

Who Is BTS's Jungkook? K-Pop Star's Age, Tattoos & Net Worth Revealed
BTS peformed 'ON' in an empty Grand Central Station

WATCH: BTS's Mind Blowing Performance Of 'ON' In Grand Central Station For Jimmy Fallon
Jessie J and Channing Tatum dated for a year

Channing Tatum And Jessie J Relationship Timeline: When Did The Couple Get Back Together?

Jessie J

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Love Island Winner Paige Turley Responds To Ex Lewis Capaldi’s Joke About Sharing Her Winnings With Him

News

The Love Island reunion show hasn't yet been confirmed

Will There Be A Love Island 2020 Winter Reunion Show And When Will It Be On ITV2?

TV & Film