Harry Styles' Fan Proves He Opens Your DMs As Her Poems Get Left On Read

Harry Styles has been reading fans' direct messages. Picture: Getty

A Harry Styles fan has given everyone hope that the ‘Falling’ star actually does read his DMs after he opened the poems she sent him.

Harry Styles has been reading DMs from fans and we have proof!

One girl who sent him a private message on Twitter, was left on read by the ‘Watermelon Sugar’ singer, and she shared the receipts.

WATCH: Harry Styles Teases Music Video For ‘Falling’ And It Looks Set To Share A Connection With 'Adore You'

The fan, @anchorkuki, sent him two poems she had written and said: “I promise to get these published if you share your opinion on it.”

The message had been penned to the One Direction star on November 4, 2019, and she only just noticed that he’s opened it!

A Harry Styles fan sent the 'Falling' star some poetry on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Harry Styles left a fan on read. Picture: Twitter

Sharing the news, she tweeted: "This morning @Harry_Styles woke up and said, 'I am gonna tweet about Falling MV, but before that I am gonna read your poetry in DMs, Kuki.

"'However, I will not give you the luxury of receiving a DM from me’. Don't know if I should love him or hate him.”

Following up with another message to see if he’d lay his eyes on it too, she added: “Hi, how are you? Are you healthy? Are you eating well? Are you taking care of yourself?”

The ‘Adore You’ hitmaker’s fans rushed to the comments to congratulate Kuki, with one writing: "You should feel so extremely happy that he read it or at least I'm for you!!! [sic].”

Fans were excited to see Harry Styles opening Kuki's message. Picture: Twitter

Fans reacted to Harry Styles opening his private messages. Picture: Twitter

"Ahhh kuki!! Even he didn’t answer, he read it!!! You deserve it so much [heart emoji],” added another.

A third wrote: "This is amazing that he read it!!!”

It turns out that Haz actually follows Kuki on the app, hence why she was able to send him a DM in the first place, but the hope is still there, especially after he recently started following a load of pop stars on Instagram.

Fingers crossed it’s a sign he’ll use that follow button more!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Harry Styles News