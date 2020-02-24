Harry Styles Just Followed Lewis Capaldi & A Load Of Other Pop Stars On Instagram

Harry Styles follows pop stars on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images

Harry Styles has followed a load of people on Instagram in a rare move, and they're all musicians, with fans left wondering what the move could mean...

Harry Styles has hit the Instagram follow button to a flurry of pop stars including Lewis Capaldi, and fans of the 'Adore You' singer will know this is a pretty rare move for the mysterious man and are wondering what he's got up his sleeve!

Harry Styles Hires Mick Jagger’s Bodyguards After Valentine’s Day Mugging At Knifepoint

Harry recently followed Christine and the Queens, Lewis Capaldi, Bethann Hardison, and Sharon Alexie on Instagram!#HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/erkAGjlcFI — Harry Styles Updates (@Harry_StylesUp) February 22, 2020

Haz has been all over the place recently, providing some of the most entertaining moments from the 2020 BRIT awards with his new BFF, Lizzo, and serving some serious looks across the evening- and as double winner Lewis Capaldi was also there, following him doesn't come as the biggest surprise.

Have the pair started a beautiful friendship that could blossom into an epic musical collaboration, or has Niall Horan already filled the 1D BFF slot?! We can't help but our imaginations run wild with the possibilities.

As for Christine and the Queens, Haz has never been associated with her or the band, but their style and aesthetic has been compared and called similar, so this could be an interesting one to watch!

It's also emerged that the 26-year-old, who was robbed at knifepoint in North London recently, has upped security and enlisted the help of Mick Jagger's former security guard after being shaken by the scary event.

The Metropolitan Police later confirmed the incident to The Mirror, saying the mugging happened at 23.50pm on Friday 14 February.

