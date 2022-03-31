All The Harry’s House Clues Fans Have Uncovered So Far From Harry Styles’ Third Album

31 March 2022, 16:08

Harry's House has been teased by Harry Styles for months
Harry's House has been teased by Harry Styles for months. Picture: Getty/HarryStyles
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Fans have found links to ‘Harry’s House’ that Harry Styles has been teasing for months!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles recently confirmed the title and release date for his long-anticipated third album ‘Harry’s House’.

The new album, previously called 'HS3' by fans, is set to drop on May 20th - but it turns out he’s been teasing this project for much longer than we initially thought!

Why Harry Styles Dropped Out Of Nosferatu Movie Remake

After Harry announced the title of his third album, fans started noticing links to things he’s said on stage before, to parts of his Love On Tour shows in recent months which go hand-in-hand with the upcoming project.

Here’s a look at some of the biggest clues fans have uncovered about ‘Harry’s House’…

Harry’s Wizard of Oz Dorothy costume on Harryween

Fans will remember Harry famously dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz for the first night of his sold-out Love On Tour Halloween weekend in New York City last year.

In the classic 1939 film, Dorothy clicks her heels three times and repeats “there’s no place like home” - which fans didn’t realise at the time made a subtle reference to his upcoming album as he also mentioned ‘going home’ throughout the evening.

Harry Styles' Dorothy costume had a subtle link to his new musical era
Harry Styles' Dorothy costume had a subtle link to his new musical era. Picture: Getty

References to ‘home’ during Love On Tour shows

During Harry’s Love On Tour shows in the US last year, the singer would often end his shows by asking the audience, “are you ready to go home?”, to which fans would reply with, “you are home” - which, of course, now links to a website linked to dropping clues about his new album.

Harry even frequently asked fans to “send me home” during the final song of his shows - which people were quick to link to a new musical era for Haz.

Harry Styles is dropping 'Harry's House' on May 20th
Harry Styles is dropping 'Harry's House' on May 20th. Picture: HarryStyles/Twitter

Pleasing promo photos hinting at release date

The first promo pictures that were shared following Harry’s official drop of his 'Pleasing' brand had a subtle link to the star’s release date for ‘Harry’s House’.

Fans noticed in the snap he was holding up five fingers on his left hand and two fingers on his right hand - which sparked theories about May 2 (5/2) or May 20 (5/20) - which turned out to be Haz’s exact release date for his next project!

Harry Styles' 'Pleasing' promo picture teased 'Harry's House's release date
Harry Styles' 'Pleasing' promo picture teased 'Harry's House's release date. Picture: Pleasing.com

The seating areas at Love On Tour

At the start of the year, fans noticed the names for his upcoming stadium layout for Love On Tour’s show dates changed from ‘cherry’ and ‘watermelon’ to ‘kitchen’, ‘bedroom’ and ‘hallway’.

It goes without saying that the fruit names linked to his ‘Fine Line’ era with his hits ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and ‘Cherry’ - which makes a lot more sense knowing that his new album is titled ‘Harry’s House’, meaning the new pit names reference the rooms and potential tracklist to go with the new tone of his project.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Lizzo has announced shapewear brand Yitty

Lizzo Turns Businesswoman With Yitty Shapewear – Here's The Lowdown

Shawn Mendes' new cover for 'When You're Gone' has a heartwarming meaning behind it

Shawn Mendes' New Single Cover For ‘When You’re Gone’ Has A Sweet Meaning Behind It

Simone Ashley has confirmed Bridgerton's third series

Simone Ashley Confirms Season 3 Of Bridgerton Is Happening

TV & Film

Rob Kardashian and Tyga hit out at Blac Chyna over claims they don't pay child support

Rob Kardashian And Tyga Clap Back At Blac Chyna Over How Much Child Support They Pay

We've announced a refreshed schedule on Capital this spring

Meet The New Faces Joining Capital And The Fresh New Shows Across The Schedule

It has been speculated that Kylie Jenner is waiting until her baby's name is legally changed before announcing it

Why Kylie Jenner Can’t Announce Her Son’s New Name Just Yet

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast share tribute to Tom Parker

WATCH: Capital Breakfast Share Moving Tribute To Tom Parker

Exclusive
Celebrity Juice play roast roulette

WATCH: Celebrity Juice Cast Roast Ariana Grande, Elton John & Orlando Bloom

Exclusive
Mabel on collabing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock

WATCH: Mabel On Collabing With Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Exclusive
Aitch seemingly confirms his relationship with Amelia Dimoldenberg

WATCH: Aitch Sets The Record Straight On Relationship With Amelia Dimoldenberg

Exclusive
Camila Cabello reacts to *that* wardrobe malfunction

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reacts To *That* Wardrobe Malfunction

Exclusive
Camila Cabello on heartbreak inspiring her new song

WATCH: Camila Cabello Reveals Heartbreak Inspired Her New Music

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star