Why Harry Styles Dropped Out Of Nosferatu Movie Remake

Harry Styles almost starred in the remake of 1922 movie Nosferatu. Picture: PA/Alamy

By Capital FM

Harry Styles almost starred in the remake of the 1922 horror movie Nosferatu alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Harry Styles could’ve added another acting role to his CV in the form of upcoming movie, Nosferatu.

The classic horror movie from 1922 is being remade by The Witch director Robert Eggers, and it has now been revealed that Harry was originally cast to be in the Dracula remake.

Harry Styles Confirms Third Album ‘Harry’s House’: Tracklist, Release Date & More

The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy has also been involved in the remake since 2017, but the former One Direction was forced to drop out of his work commitments for the film at the last minute.

It is not known which role he was set to take on, but here’s why Harry dropped out of Nosferatu…

Harry Styles almost starred in the remake of horror movie Nosferatu. Picture: Alamy

Why did Harry Styles drop out of Nosferatu movie remake?

Harry is said to have dropped out of the classic Dracula movie at the last minute due to scheduling concerns, according to a new report by The New Yorker.

Of course, it’s no surprise that Harry’s schedule has become increasingly busy over the years between his work in movies, making new music, touring and creating his own business and beauty brand ‘Pleasing’.

The 28-year-old star has already wrapped two movies, which are both set to be released this year - My Policeman and Don’t Worry, Darling.

Harry Styles was originally cast in the Nosferatu remake. Picture: Alamy

Anya Taylor-Joy is set to star in the Nosferatu remake. Picture: Alamy

Harry also had a brief role as Eros in Marvel’s Eternals!

The singer announced just last week that his album ‘Harry’s House’ is dropping on May 20th and we’ll get to hear the first single ‘As It Was’ on April 1st.

The ‘Watermelon Sugar’ star has been working super hard lately - so we’re not surprised he had to drop out of the Nosferatu remake, but we’re sure fans would’ve loved to see him in the horror flick nonetheless!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital