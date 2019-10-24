Louis Tomlinson Surprised At Harry Styles's Magic Mushroom Confession

Louis Tomlinson's said he was the rock n' roller of One Direction. Picture: PA/Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson has admitted he was surprised at former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles admitted to using psychedelic drugs to create his second album.

Louis Tomlinson has admitted he was surprised at Harry Styles's 'bad boy' admission he made his second album whilst under the influence of magic mushrooms as he was the 'rebel' of One Direction.

Louis Tomlinson Can't Forgive One Direction Bandmate Zayn Malik For Leaving The Group To Go Solo

Speaking to The Metro, the Two Of Us singer said: "I am not going to lie. I was pretty surprised to see the whole mushroom thing with Harry. I always used to get told off for smoking joints."

"But anyway… there are some people who want to be known as that guy — wild, crazy, whatever… there are some people that just are."

The 27-year-old went on to boast that he was the wild member of the band and played the rockstar role well when the band were touring around the world.

He said: "There was a good year in the band, especially when I had my mates out. I think I did my bit for the pop rock world, shall we call it that. I did me bit."

Harry made the candid revelation in an interview with Rolling Stone, whilst showing them the Shangri-La studios in Malibu where he created much of his second album, nicknamed 'HS2' by fans.

The 'Lights Up' singer told the publication: "Did a lot of mushrooms here. We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine."

"This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place."

Louis has just delighted fans by announcing a world tour kicking off in 2020, and his debut album, 'Walls', will be released on the 31st January, giving us to much to look forward to!

He broke the news to fans, writing: "Been waiting for this moment since I started my solo career. Can't wait to see you all on tour. There are also a few more dates going up at a later date. Thanks for everything. Here we go!"

Been waiting for this moment since I started my solo career. Can't wait to see you all on tour. There are also a few more dates going up at a later date. Thanks for everything. Here we go! https://t.co/S2V4BhLv0A pic.twitter.com/mbX54g19kE — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 24, 2019

> Download Our App For All The Latest Louis Tomlinson News