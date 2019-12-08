WATCH: Harry Styles Impersonates Roman Kemp Impersonating Harry Styles

Roman Kemp's impression of Harry Styles has left everyone shook, so Harry had to see what all of the fuss was about for himself.

Whilst in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Roman Kemp's impressions have left the campmates in awe.

After the 26-year-old did an impression of Harry Styles to his One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, his mentions were flooded with shocked reactions, so we wanted to put his mimicking to the 'Lights Up' singer, himself.

> Harry Styles' Star Power Shone At The #CapitalJBB With 'Adore You' & 'Watermelon Sugar'

Harry Styles joined Jimmy Hill backstage at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: PA Images

Harry Styles joined Capital's Evening Show presenter, Jimmy Hill, backstage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball, before he performed hits such as 'Watermelon Sugar'.

"That was dire", sighed Harry, after watching back the iconic moment Roman Kemp pranked a super fan. "I thought he was good, but hearing it back... Is that what I sound like?!"

Jimmy Hill then challenged Harry to impersonate Roman Kemp's "dire" impression of Harry Styles, to which he boldly took on to put himself on Jimmy's Jingle Bell Ball of Fame.

> Harry Styles Dazzles On The Capital Jingle Bell Ball Stage With Pink And Yellow Nails

Recently, Harry Styles pranked the same super fan, Freya, by ringing her up and pretending he was Roman Kemp, and offered her tickets to see him perform live at the #CapitalJBB.

Harry performed hits from his upcoming single 'Fine Line' on stage at The O2, to 20,000 adoring fans, including 'What Makes You Beautiful' and 'Adore You'.

> Grab Our App To Catch Harry Styles' Heavenly #CapitalJBB Performance