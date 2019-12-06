WATCH: Harry Styles Surprises Super Fan With Tickets To See Him Live

Harry Styles called a fan to leave her sobbing and crying, after he surprised her with tickets to see him perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Harry Styles is set to perform at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday, 7 December alongside the likes of Stormzy, Liam Payne and Rita Ora.

Fresh from releasing his new single, 'Adore You', the hitmaker rang one of his biggest fans to surprise her with tickets to see him perform at The O2.

Roman Kemp has previously impersonated Harry Styles. Picture: Capital

Last year, Roman Kemp pranked a girl, Freya, pretending to be Harry Styles with one of his impeccable impressions, however - this time - Freya got the shock of her life when actual Haz rang her.

The 'Lights Up' singer initially acted as if he was Roman pretending to be Harry - it's all getting very meta now - but Freya was quick to point out that Ro is currently in the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle.

Before she knew what was going on, Rob Howard confirmed that it was actual Harry Styles, and he was offering her tickets to see him perform hits from his 'Fine Line' album at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Freya started sobbing, but was adamant that they were happy tears as she prepared to watch the likes of Harry, Jax Jones, Ava Max and Aitch at The O2, London.

Harry released the third single from his latest album, 'Adore You', and many fans have been eager to work out the cryptic meaning behind some of his lyrics.

While many were left stumped by his regular reference to strawberries, many feel he is supporting the LGBT community when he utters the lyrics "rainbow paradise".

Harry Styles is set to perform his newest hits at the #CapitalJBB. Picture: Getty

He is also set to host The Late Late Show whilst James Corden is taking a break, to film scenes for an upcoming movie The Prom.

Harry will be joining the likes of Bridesmaids' Melissa McCarthy, Chance the Rapper and Jurassic Park's Jeff Goldblum to guest host the show.

As Harry steps in for James Corden on Tuesday, 10 December, he will be joined by his close friend, Kendall Jenner, as one of his guests on the show.

Executive producers, Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe, have said "We are really looking forward to these exciting, entertaining and ambitious weeks of shows."

