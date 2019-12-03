Harry Styles Among The Stars Guest Hosting The Late Late Show With James Corden

Harry Styles will be stepping in for James Corden's Late Late Show. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles is among the star-studded line-up standing in for James Corden on The Late Late Show.

One Direction star Harry Styles will be displaying his presenting skills once again in the coming weeks, as he joins the celebrities standing in on The Late Late Show for James Corden, who is taking a break between 9 and 18 December to film ‘The Prom’.

Harry will be joining the likes of Chance the Rapper, Alicia Keys, Jeff Goldblum, Ken Jeong, and Melissa McCarthy, who will each lead a show of their own.

WATCH: Harry Styles Filmed Ziplining And Singing 'Watermelon Sugar' With James Corden

Executive Producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe said of the A-lister stand-ins, “We are of course going to miss James during these two weeks of shows.

“But it’s a great consolation that we have some of the biggest stars in the world to step in to his shoes. We are really looking forward to these exciting, entertaining and ambitious weeks of shows.”

It won’t be the first time Harry has filled in for James Corden, after stepping in for his pal when the actor’s wife went into labour in 2017.

The exact dates each celebrity is presenting the show are yet to be confirmed, but you’ll be able to tune into the show if you have access to Sky 1.

Harry was spotted filming for The Late Late Show in November, flying on a zip line while singing ‘Watermelon Sugar’ as he zoomed across the street.

Fans spotted the 'Lights Up' pop sensation performing with James in a crosswalk for an upcoming segment on The Late Late Show, weeks before he’ll be fronting the show alone.

The singer is on the verge of dropping his second solo album, ‘Fine Line’, which will be released on 13 December.

Harry has a busy few weeks ahead of his album’s release, performing at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday 7 December before taking over The Late Late Show.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Harry Styles News And Gossip