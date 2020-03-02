Harry Styles Says Taylor Swift’s Songs About Him Are ‘Flattering’ As He Praises Her Songwriting Skills

2 March 2020, 16:53 | Updated: 2 March 2020, 16:55

Harry Styles called Taylor Swift's songs about him 'flattering'
Harry Styles called Taylor Swift's songs about him 'flattering'. Picture: Getty

Harry Styles was asked about how it feels to have people write songs about him and he answered in the best way possible – praising Taylor Swift in the process.

Pop sensations and global superstars Harry Styles and Taylor Swift briefly dated from 2012 to 2013, with photos of the pair strolling through Central Park sending fans into meltdown.

Months later, Taylor dropped ‘Style’ (from her ‘1989’ album) which was heavily rumoured to be about her romance with the One Direction heartthrob, and includes lyrics such as, ‘You've got that long hair slick back, white t-shirt, and I got that good girl faith and a tight little skirt.’

Taylor’s track ‘Out of the Woods’ off of the same EP is also thought to be about the ‘Adore You’ hitmaker.

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift songs 'Style' and 'Out of the Woods' are thought to be about Harry Styles. Picture: Getty

During Harry’s interview on the Stern Show on Monday 2 March, the 26-year-old was quizzed on how it feels to be the inspiration behind someone’s songwriting.

Referencing Taylor’s songs about him, Harry replied: “I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that, it’s like flattering, even if the song isn’t that flattering, you still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So at least they’re good songs.”

Harry, whose songs ‘Falling’ and ‘Cherry’ are thought to be about his relationship with ex Camille Rowe added that he always considers whether a song will be “too personal” when he's written it about someone else.

“The only time you really think, ’is this song too personal?’ Is if you think about, ‘is this going to be really annoying for the other person?’ Because I do [care].”

Since Harry’s admission aired, fans are applauding their friendship and praising Harry for speaking so highly of his ex's songwriting skills.

Taylor’s 2015 song ‘Style’ seems to reference her romance with Harry, with not only the name being a huge clue, but also the fact the music video includes a scene of Taylor holding a paper plane pendant necklace which Harry was pictured wearing on multiple occasions.

Taylor was also pictured on a separate outing wearing the necklace on a longer chain.

Harry Styles wearing his paper plane pendant necklace
Harry Styles wearing his paper plane pendant necklace. Picture: Getty

2014 tune ‘Out of the Woods’ was also thought to be written about Harry, as Taylor referenced the paper plane yet again by singing: 'When we decided (we decided) to move the furniture so we could dance, two paper airplanes flying, flying, flying, and I remember thinking, are we out of the woods yet?'

